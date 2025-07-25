Taylor Swift Raves Over Travis Kelce's Shirtless Scene in 'Happy Gilmore 2': 'An Absolute Must Watch'
Taylor Swift has given her seal of approval to Happy Gilmore 2, the Netflix film boyfriend Travis Kelce snagged a role in.
The day the comedy was released, the singer took to her Instagram Story to praise the highly anticipated movie, and she also gave her man a subtle shout-out over his shirtless scene.
Taylor Swift Praises 'Happy Gilmore 2'
"Happy Gilmore 2 had me cackling and cheering the whole movie! An absolute must watch, 13/10," the superstar raved on Friday, July 25.
"Go watch it on @netflix as soon as humanly possible 🍯," added Swift, including a honey pot emoji to refer to a scene in which Bad Bunny covers a shirtless Kelce with honey.
Adam Sandler Loved Working With Travis Kelce
The movie's lead star, writer and producer, Adam Sandler, only had great things to say about working with the NFL star, telling a reporter he's "such a gentle, nice guy, and funny as h---."
"He’s like the guys I grew up with. When I was with Travis, it reminded me of my buddies in high school and just being able to laugh and say the things you want to say," the comedian continued, calling Kelce "a great actor and a great human."
The father-of-two, 58, also gushed over Swift, 35, noting she's "incredible."
"Taylor is so d--- nice to my family and has always been," he shared. "My kids have met Taylor a bunch of times over the years, and she’s ridiculously nice to them and warm."
Travis Kelce Posts New Photos With Taylor Swift
The Grammy winner's praise comes one day after her beau posted numerous personal photos from how he spent the past several months.
"Had some adventures this offseason, kept it 💯," Kelce, 35, captioned the post, which showed the couple ice skating, on a dinner date, showing off their matching hats and traveling with friends.
Swifties were also quick to notice that in the snap of them out to eat, both of their phone screens could be seen — and they each featured a cute photo of the pair!
The tight end's phone wallpaper appeared to be a shot from the Eras Tour, as the blonde beauty was wearing her midnight blue bodysuit, while Taylor's phone seemed to boast a snap from when they toured Lake Como, Italy, together.
To no one's surprise, the pictures sent fans into a frenzy, with one commenting, "Giving our girl a normal life they look so happy makes me so happy to see🥲 🥹."
"I’m so obsessed with them they’re so cute ahhhh," gushed influencer Haley Kalil, while a third person wrote, "I love you two 🥰🫶🏼."