or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Taylor Swift
OK LogoNEWS

Taylor Swift Raves Over Travis Kelce's Shirtless Scene in 'Happy Gilmore 2': 'An Absolute Must Watch'

Photo of Taylor Swift and an image of Travis Kelce With Adam Sandler
Source: mega;Scott Yamano/Netflix

Taylor Swift said 'Happy Gilmore 2' had her 'cackling and cheering the whole movie.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 25 2025, Published 4:42 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift has given her seal of approval to Happy Gilmore 2, the Netflix film boyfriend Travis Kelce snagged a role in.

The day the comedy was released, the singer took to her Instagram Story to praise the highly anticipated movie, and she also gave her man a subtle shout-out over his shirtless scene.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift Praises 'Happy Gilmore 2'

Photo of Taylor Swift raved over 'Happy Gilmore 2' and gave a shout-out to Travis Kelce's shirtless scene with a honey pot emoji.
Source: @taylorswift/instagram

Taylor Swift raved over 'Happy Gilmore 2' and gave a shout-out to Travis Kelce's shirtless scene with a honey pot emoji.

"Happy Gilmore 2 had me cackling and cheering the whole movie! An absolute must watch, 13/10," the superstar raved on Friday, July 25.

"Go watch it on @netflix as soon as humanly possible 🍯," added Swift, including a honey pot emoji to refer to a scene in which Bad Bunny covers a shirtless Kelce with honey.

Article continues below advertisement

Adam Sandler Loved Working With Travis Kelce

Photo of Adam Sandler called Kelce 'a great actor and a great human.'
Source: Scott Yamano/Netflix

Adam Sandler called Kelce 'a great actor and a great human.'

The movie's lead star, writer and producer, Adam Sandler, only had great things to say about working with the NFL star, telling a reporter he's "such a gentle, nice guy, and funny as h---."

"He’s like the guys I grew up with. When I was with Travis, it reminded me of my buddies in high school and just being able to laugh and say the things you want to say," the comedian continued, calling Kelce "a great actor and a great human."

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of the power couple first went public with their romance in September 2023.
Source: @killatrav/instagram

The power couple first went public with their romance in September 2023.

The father-of-two, 58, also gushed over Swift, 35, noting she's "incredible."

"Taylor is so d--- nice to my family and has always been," he shared. "My kids have met Taylor a bunch of times over the years, and she’s ridiculously nice to them and warm."

Article continues below advertisement

Travis Kelce Posts New Photos With Taylor Swift

Image of the football player gave fans a look at his life with Swift in a new Instagram post.
Source: @killatrav/instagram

The football player gave fans a look at his life with Swift in a new Instagram post.

The Grammy winner's praise comes one day after her beau posted numerous personal photos from how he spent the past several months.

"Had some adventures this offseason, kept it 💯," Kelce, 35, captioned the post, which showed the couple ice skating, on a dinner date, showing off their matching hats and traveling with friends.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of the lock screen on Kelce and Swift's phones featured photos of them together.
Source: @killatrav/instagram

The lock screen on Kelce and Swift's phones featured photos of them together.

Swifties were also quick to notice that in the snap of them out to eat, both of their phone screens could be seen — and they each featured a cute photo of the pair!

The tight end's phone wallpaper appeared to be a shot from the Eras Tour, as the blonde beauty was wearing her midnight blue bodysuit, while Taylor's phone seemed to boast a snap from when they toured Lake Como, Italy, together.

To no one's surprise, the pictures sent fans into a frenzy, with one commenting, "Giving our girl a normal life they look so happy makes me so happy to see🥲 🥹."

"I’m so obsessed with them they’re so cute ahhhh," gushed influencer Haley Kalil, while a third person wrote, "I love you two 🥰🫶🏼."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.