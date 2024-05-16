OK Magazine
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Look Happily 'in Love' as Couple Enjoys Romantic Candelit Dinner Date in Lake Como

taylor swift travis kelce lake como dinner date italy eras tour
Source: MEGA
By:

May 16 2024, Updated 4:00 p.m. ET

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were in Paris — but now they've made their way to Lake Como, Italy!

On Monday night, May 13, the lovebirds were spotted spending quality time together at the upscale resort area just one day after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end watched Swift's fourth performance in France's capital.

taylor swift travis kelce lake como dinner date italy eras tour
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen on a romantic dinner date in Lake Como earlier this week.

Swift and Kelce jetted off to Lake Como during the pop star's short four-day break from the Eras Tour, which resumes on Friday, May 17, in Stockholm, Sweden.

In photos obtained by a news publication, the "Love Story" singer and her boyfriend could be seen enjoying a romantic stroll through the picturesque location before sitting down for an intimate candlelit dinner date in the gardens of the Grand Hotel Tremezzo — a luxurious five-star hotel featuring panoramic views of the historical lake in Northern Italy’s Lombardy region.

Source: @23metgala/X
taylor swift travis kelce lake como dinner date italy eras tour
Source: MEGA

The couple jetted off to Italy after Taylor Swift concluded her four-night set of concerts in Paris.

One snap showcased Swift and Kelce sweetly gazing into one another's eyes while sitting across from each other at a private table — where they also sipped wine and ate delicious food.

Swift seemed to fly under the radar in the charming town, as an eyewitness told the news outlet: "No one noticed Taylor’s presence on Lake Como."

taylor swift travis kelce lake como dinner date italy eras tour
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went public with their relationship in September 2023.

Swift and Kelce were photographed staring into each other’s eyes as they engaged in conversation while sitting together at an intimate table set up just for them two on the grassy grounds.

"They walked in the night and had romantic candlelit dinners. They seem in love and happy," the insider noted of the 14-time Grammy winner and her man, who went for a walk after dinner to soak in the stunning European architecture surrounding the area.

Swift and Kelce have checked off quite a bit of locations around the world since going public with their relationship in September 2023.

Not only have they been spotted in various states across America — including Kansas City, Miss., of course, New York City, Los Angeles and more — but the A-list duo has also spent time together in Australia, Singapore and the Bahamas, to name a few.

taylor swift travis kelce lake como dinner date italy eras tour
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce was recently spotted in the audience at night No. 4 of Taylor Swift's recent set of shows in Paris.

Kelce gushed over his experience dating the worldwide superstar last month, admitting: "It's definitely been fun to experience her taste in music, for sure."

"She's so amazing at what she does. And to find that creativity to see where she likes to pull things from and just, really, how she listens to music is very eye-opening for me. It's been fun to hear her take on it," he expressed.

Kelce also confirmed he'll be making appearances at several of his girlfriend's upcoming shows, stating: "She'll be all over Europe. There won't be a bad show, I promise you that. Oh, you know I gotta go support. You know it."

Source: OK!

Page Six obtained photos of Swift and Kelce in Lake Como together.

