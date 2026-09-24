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Taylor Swift's Song Removed From Donald Trump's Post After President Mocks Her New Single

Split image of Donald Trump and Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift apparently did not take kindly to Trump using her song.

Sept. 24 2026, Published 2:21 p.m. ET

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Taylor Swift immediately shut down the Trump administration's latest social media shenanigan.

Moments after the singer announced her new single "Patient Zero," the @teamtrump Instagram account posted a graphic referencing the new song and soundtracked the post with "Father Figure," which appeared on 2025's Life of a Showgirl. Within hours, the song was removed from the post.

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Trump's Team Tries to Troll Taylor

Photo of Team Trump made a Taylor parody graphic on Instagram.
Source: @TEAMTRUMP / INSTAGRAM

Team Trump made a Taylor parody graphic on Instagram.

The @teamtrump account was clearly trolling Swift, who endorsed Donald Trump's opponents in the 2020 and 2024 presidential elections.

Their graphic reads "ZER(illegals) have crossed our border in 16+ months."

The post's caption reads, "And, baby, that’s sh0w business for y0u" — the same as the "Lavender Haze" singer's Instagram bio.

It's unclear if Swift directly influenced the removal of her song from the post, but it seems likely. The Trump administration has tried using her music in its social media posts before, but, as was the case for its recent troll job, the music quickly and quietly disappeared from the posts.

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Swifties Not Impressed

image of Swift fans mocked the Trump administration in the comments section.
Source: MEGA

Swift fans mocked the Trump administration in the comments section.

Swifties in the comments section of the post were not impressed.

"The fact the POTUS has to use a pop singer for engagement bait is so funny," wrote one amused commenter.

"Sure, obsessed for someone who claims to hate Taylor Swift," added another.

"Another 'Audio unavailable' warning from Taylor is coming," quipped a third.

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Trump Has a History of Trolling Musicians on Social Media

Photo of Rodrigo is among several musicians who have slammed Trump for using their music.
Source: MEGA

Rodrigo is among several musicians who have slammed Trump for using their music.

The White House regularly stirs controversy by using musicians' songs in its social media posts, often intentionally grabbing songs from musicians who are vocally anti-Trump.

Katy Perry, Noah Kahan, Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo have all publicly responded to the Trump administration using their music with harsh statements.

For example, when the Department of Homeland Security used Rodrigo's "All American B----" in a video showing armed officers arresting apparent immigrants, Rodrigo responded, "Don’t ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda.”

Swift has never publicly commented on Trump's use of her music in social media posts.

Trump's Love-Hate Relationship With Taylor

Photo of Trump has been back and forth on his feelings about Taylor.
Source: MEGA

Trump has been back and forth on his feelings about Taylor.

Trump has had a lukewarm, back-and-forth relationship with the pop singer throughout his time in politics. In 2012, he revealed that he liked her music, but when Swift came out against Tennessee GOP Senator Marsha Blackburn in 2018, he said he now liked her music "about 25 percent less."

When she endorsed Kamala Harris, Trump said, “I was not a Taylor Swift fan. It was just a question of time… She’s a very liberal person, she seems to always endorse a Democrat."

He also posted on Truth Social: "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!"

However, Trump seemed to forgive Swift when she got engaged to football player Travis Kelce, giving high praise to both members of the couple. He called Kelce a "great player" and Swift a "terrific person."

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