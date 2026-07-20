Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Alleged Dog Lives Like Royalty With Private Flights and a 'Special Pet Chef'

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly treating their alleged new dog to a life of luxury. "The dog eats human-grade food prepared by a special ‘pet chef’ and travels by private jet with them," a source told Star Magazine. They further added, "No going under the plane like most civilian dogs have to."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly have a dedicated team on standby to care for their alleged new dog.

The insider revealed that the newlyweds, both 36, also have "a team of people who are on standby to care" for their pets whenever their schedules get busy, "even if that means going on the road with them."

Article continues below advertisement

A New Addition to Taylor Swift's Famous Fur Family

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly made a major commitment by welcoming an alleged new dog into their family.

The source claimed adopting a dog together marked an important milestone, being a "huge step" in the couple's relationship. "It’s something they talked about for a long time before they did it because they wanted to make sure they were ready for that level of commitment," the insider explained. The source also said caring for the dog has strengthened their partnership. "Dogs definitely take more work than cats do, but they’re loving it," they revealed. Another insider claimed the pets receive constant attention from the couple's support team. "People joke that the animals have a better lifestyle than most people because they have the best of everything and they are showered with attention,” the source said. Before the reported addition of the dog, Swift was already known as a devoted cat mom to Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button. "I’m obsessed. … I love my cats so much," she said during an interview with Time magazine. Swift added, "They’re very dignified. They’re independent. They’re very capable of dealing with their own life."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Couple's Dog Has Sparked Months of Speculation

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's alleged new dog fueled fresh speculation after being spotted exiting the singer's private jet.

Neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed they own the dog. Still, the latest sighting has added to months of rumors surrounding the animal. The dog, which appears to be a Samoyed, was photographed walking down the stairs after Kelce exited Swift's private jet. The Kansas City Chiefs star wore an all-white outfit with a red cap while carrying his luggage as the dog followed behind. According to Page Six, the couple has reportedly had the dog for about a year and are "very happy" with their "shared pet."

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce was photographed arriving in Palm Beach with a fluffy white dog believed to be shared with Taylor Swift.