Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Staggering Madison Square Garden Wedding Security Revealed

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding at New York City’s Madison Square Garden shaped up like a major concert and celebrity gala all at once, with a security operation to match. The police presence connected to the couple’s celebration may have cost more than $160,000, with more than 130 NYPD members reportedly involved through a special access events permit, with some of those working overtime.

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A Wedding With Concert-Level Crowds

Source: MEGA Staff prepared for roughly 1,000 guests at the concert-like event.

According to a New York Police Department memo obtained by The New York Times, festivities began on July 2 with a 6 p.m. rehearsal dinner at Madison Square Garden for about 100 guests. On Friday, roughly 1,000 guests arrived for the larger celebration. Doors reportedly opened around 4 p.m. for a sixth-floor cocktail hour, with the wedding taking place in the main arena at 5:30 p.m. and a reception afterward. The reception included performances by Stevie Nicks and Paul McCartney.

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The Police Price Tag

Source: UNSPLASH The estimated cost of the wedding security may have exceeded $160,000.

TMZ reported that more than 70 detectives from New York City precincts were expected to work the events, with 8.5-hour shifts at roughly $80 to $90 an hour. More than 50 additional officers, described as rookies, were also expected to be on site for 9-hour shifts at about $70 an hour.

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Source: MEGA More than 130 NYPD officers worked to help secure the couple's wedding.

The outlet estimated the detectives would cost at least $95,200, with the additional officers adding about $63,000, before higher-ranking NYPD personnel are included. That would push the total past $160,000.

The Security Pivot

Source: UNSPLASH The couple reportedly relocated the celebration over security concerns.