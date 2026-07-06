Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Staggering Madison Square Garden Wedding Security Revealed
July 6 2026, Published 9:26 a.m. ET
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding at New York City’s Madison Square Garden shaped up like a major concert and celebrity gala all at once, with a security operation to match.
The police presence connected to the couple’s celebration may have cost more than $160,000, with more than 130 NYPD members reportedly involved through a special access events permit, with some of those working overtime.
A Wedding With Concert-Level Crowds
According to a New York Police Department memo obtained by The New York Times, festivities began on July 2 with a 6 p.m. rehearsal dinner at Madison Square Garden for about 100 guests.
On Friday, roughly 1,000 guests arrived for the larger celebration. Doors reportedly opened around 4 p.m. for a sixth-floor cocktail hour, with the wedding taking place in the main arena at 5:30 p.m. and a reception afterward.
The reception included performances by Stevie Nicks and Paul McCartney.
The Police Price Tag
TMZ reported that more than 70 detectives from New York City precincts were expected to work the events, with 8.5-hour shifts at roughly $80 to $90 an hour. More than 50 additional officers, described as rookies, were also expected to be on site for 9-hour shifts at about $70 an hour.
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The outlet estimated the detectives would cost at least $95,200, with the additional officers adding about $63,000, before higher-ranking NYPD personnel are included.
That would push the total past $160,000.
The Security Pivot
The couple had reportedly first considered a June wedding in Rhode Island before shifting to New York over security concerns.
A source told Us Weekly that safety was “the main issue,” explaining that Rhode Island was difficult because “the nature of the access and the perimeters were too difficult to secure.”
Madison Square Garden was transformed with garden elements and large forest-like set pieces.