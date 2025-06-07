Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Make Surprise Appearance at Wedding as They Bust Out Some Dance Moves: Photos

Swift stunned in her strapless blue floral-patterned Markarian dress, which retails for $1,995. The pop icon wore her dirty blonde hair loosely curled and accessorized with minimal jewelry.

Kelce looked handsome with his hair parted down the middle and chest hair poking through his brown and white checkered button-down shirt.

In a video from their date night, the couple could be seen swaying in their chairs as they watched the newlyweds have their first dance. “The vibes are immaculate,” commented the poster of the X clip.