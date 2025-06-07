or
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Make Surprise Appearance at Wedding as They Bust Out Some Dance Moves: Photos

photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: @swifferupdates/X

The couple looked smitten with each other at Travis Kelce's cousin's wedding.

By:

June 7 2025, Published 10:47 a.m. ET

Taylor Swift, 35, and Travis Kelce, 35, made an appearance at a Knoxville, Tenn., wedding for the NFL player’s cousin on Friday, June 6.

Plenty of fans snapped photos and recorded the couple as they danced and adoringly watched the happy newlyweds.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spotted at Wedding

taylor swift travis kelce at wedding
Source: @swifferupdates/X

The pop star and NFL player posed for plenty of photos with friends and fans at the wedding.

Swift stunned in her strapless blue floral-patterned Markarian dress, which retails for $1,995. The pop icon wore her dirty blonde hair loosely curled and accessorized with minimal jewelry.

Kelce looked handsome with his hair parted down the middle and chest hair poking through his brown and white checkered button-down shirt.

In a video from their date night, the couple could be seen swaying in their chairs as they watched the newlyweds have their first dance. “The vibes are immaculate,” commented the poster of the X clip.

Source: @swifferupdates/X

The couple danced along to the newlyweds' first dance.

In an image of the twosome from X, Kelce held up the peace sign while Swift posed with a beverage in hand alongside a gal pal.

Event staff from the wedding were thrilled to run into the “Lover” singer and took the opportunity to snag a photo of the memorable moment.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Look Like 'Ordinary Couple' at Wedding

Taylor Swift

travis kelce taylor swift wedding
Source: @swifferupdates/X

Fans commended the couple for looking 'ordinary' at the wedding.

America’s sweetheart looked at ease as fans flocked to greet her during the evening. As one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, fans online were happy to see her enjoy the occasion, saying she and Kelce looked like “an ordinary couple” for once.

Their wedding appearance comes just days after the couple was spotted at Buccan in Palm Beach, Fla., on Wednesday, June 4. A source revealed to a news outlet that they exemplified the essence of “true love.”

taylor swift travis kelce wedding dance
Source: mega

A source spotted the pair this week at a restaurant, saying they looked like a 'giggly couple.'

“I vaguely felt someone come in — just out of my peripheral vision; I didn’t even look,” the source recalled of their starstruck moment. “I didn’t want to stare, but then I casually took time and looked over there.”

“They were a giggly couple on a date. They were just adorable,” they added.

Travis Kelce Gives Taylor Swift Shout-Out on 'New Heights' Podcast

taylor swift travis kelce wedding dance photos
Source: mega

Travis Kelce showed his support for his girlfriend after she bought her masters in May.

Swift and Kelce’s date spree isn’t the only part of their relationship getting attention right now, either. After the songstress bought back her music catalog for $360 million in May, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end showed his support for her during his “New Heights” podcast.

“Shout-out to Tay Tay. Just got that song back, too,” Kelce said as her hit song “I Knew You Were Trouble” played from his phone.

He continued, “Just bought all her music back so it’s finally hers, man. I appreciate that, dog. Love you, big dog."

