Ecstatic Travis Kelce Reacts to Girlfriend Taylor Swift Buying Back Entire Music Catalog: 'It's Finally Hers'
We're not sure what Travis Kelce is happier about — Taylor Swift buying back her music or being able to listen to the original version of "Blank Space."
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end once again demonstrated his unwavering support for his girlfriend as he excitedly reacted to the 14-time Grammy winner purchasing back her entire music catalog for $360 million during the Wednesday, June 4, episode of his and brother Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast.
Shaquille O’Neal's Favorite Song Is 'I Know You Were Trouble'
While speaking with special guest Shaquille O’Neal, Travis' face lit up with a huge smile after the NBA legend started playing Taylor's "I Knew You Were Trouble" out loud on his phone.
In the video version of the podcast, Travis and Shaq could be seen dancing in their chairs as the basketball pro held his phone up to the microphone, allowing the 2012 track to blast while the duo and Jason bobbed their heads along to the song.
"That's my favorite song in the world, brother," Shaq declared, prompting the Kelce brothers to applaud the former Los Angeles Lakers star's song choice.
Travis Kelce Gives Shout-Out to Taylor Swift
Giving his girlfriend a special acknowledgement, Travis added: "Shout-out to Tay Tay. Just got that song back, too. Just bought all her music back so it’s finally hers, man, I appreciate that, dog. Love you, big dog."
In reaction to Travis' sweet support of the "Love Story" singer, Swifties from around the world gushed over the athlete's top-tier efforts as the pop star's boyfriend.
Swifties Praise Travis Kelce for Supporting Pop Star
"STOP HE'S SO PROUD OF HER 😭," one fan exclaimed, as a few supporters pointed out how Travis knew Shaq was playing the original version of the song and not "I Knew You Were Trouble (Taylor's Version)" from her 2021 re-record of Red.
"This is the sweetest thing EVER! Also did Trav [just] recognize the OG version [in] like 10 seconds?!" an admirer noted, while another added: "Why did this make us emotional 🥹. Also Travis clocked that it was the OG version soooo fast 👏🏼🫶🏼."
"Travis instantly talking about Tay's masters is everything and I’m so happy she gets to be loved and celebrated like that 🥹," a fourth fan expressed.
Taylor Swift Buys Back Her Music for $360 Million
Travis' support comes after Taylor revealed on Friday, May 30, that she had bought back the master recordings of her first six albums — which she lost the rights to in 2019 after record label Big Machine sold them to music executive Scooter Braun.
Taylor now owns all rights to her earlier albums — Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989 and Reputation — and previously secured ownership of her newer albums through a 2018 deal with Universal Music Group and Republic Records.
After the "All Too Well" singer announced the major news, a news outlet reported that Shamrock Capital, who bought Taylor's masters from Braun's Ithaca Holdings in 2020, sold Taylor her catalog back for $360 million. The whopping price was "relatively close" to what the company paid for it in the first place.