Ecstatic Travis Kelce Reacts to Girlfriend Taylor Swift Buying Back Entire Music Catalog: 'It's Finally Hers'

While speaking with special guest Shaquille O’Neal, Travis' face lit up with a huge smile after the NBA legend started playing Taylor's "I Knew You Were Trouble" out loud on his phone.

In the video version of the podcast, Travis and Shaq could be seen dancing in their chairs as the basketball pro held his phone up to the microphone, allowing the 2012 track to blast while the duo and Jason bobbed their heads along to the song.

"That's my favorite song in the world, brother," Shaq declared, prompting the Kelce brothers to applaud the former Los Angeles Lakers star's song choice.