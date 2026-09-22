Taylor Swift Goes Viral for Heated Reaction to Referee's Call During Chiefs-Colts Game
Sept. 22 2026, Published 9:12 a.m. ET
Taylor Swift had a candid reaction to a controversial call during the Kansas City Chiefs’ overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts.
Swift, who married Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce this summer, was watching from her suite at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday when the decision unfolded.
Taylor Swift’s Reaction to the Overturned Fumble Goes Viral
With the score tied 30-30 in overtime, Colts QB Daniel Jones connected with wide receiver Laquon Treadwell on a deep pass.
Treadwell went to the ground before getting back up and continuing the play.
Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams then knocked the ball loose, and Kansas City recovered.
The initial ruling was a fumble, which appeared to allow the Chiefs to end the game.
Officials, however, reviewed the play.
During the replay, it was determined that Chiefs safety L’Jarius Sneed had made contact with Treadwell’s hip as the receiver went down.
Officials subsequently ruled that Treadwell was down by contact before the ball came loose, overturning the fumble.
The decision prompted a strong reaction inside Arrowhead Stadium, including from Swift.
As she watched the officials announce the ruling, the pop star appeared visibly frustrated and was caught mouthing, “That’s b------!"
The footage quickly circulated on social media, where fans responded to the singer’s unfiltered reaction.
“ONE OF,” one fan wrote.
"She is sooooo real for that,” another commented.
“I thought so too Taylor!” a third person added.
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Taylor Swift Celebrated Travis Kelce’s Touchdown
The overturned call gave Indianapolis another opportunity to take control of the game.
The Colts had possession near the Chiefs’ end zone but were unable to finish the drive with a touchdown.
Indianapolis ultimately settled for a field goal, tying the game and returning possession to Kansas City.
Patrick Mahomes then led the Chiefs down the field, setting up Harrison Butker for a 40-yard game-winning field goal.
Butker converted the attempt, giving Kansas City a 33-30 overtime victory.
Mahomes addressed the controversial play after the game.
“We had the big play in overtime where we think we stripped the ball,” he said. “And [he] ended up being barely touched.”
He also acknowledged the reaction the original ruling could have generated online.
“I was actually kinda glad; I didn't want to see Twitter's reaction if they would've called it a fumble,” he said, adding, “So we got to prove it the right way, get the stop there, and then go back out there and get a field goal.”
The game also gave Swift another reason to celebrate as Kelce delivered a standout performance.
The Chiefs tight end recorded nine receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown, marking his first 100-yard receiving performance since the 2024 AFC Divisional Round.
Following Kelce’s touchdown, the 36-year-old was seen celebrating from the suite before pointing toward her wedding ring and appearing to say, “That’s my husband!”