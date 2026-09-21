Taylor Swift Flashes Wedding Ring and Screams 'He's Mine!' After Travis Kelce Touchdown

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift is not shy about leaning into her new role as Mrs. Kelce! During the Kansas City Chiefs' Sunday, September 20, Week 2 matchup against the Colts at Arrowhead Stadium, Swift watched from the stands as husband Travis Kelce scored his first touchdown of the season. The touchdown put the Chiefs ahead 10-7 in the first quarter. NBC's broadcast then caught Swift pointing toward her wedding ring while clapping and celebrating.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @CHIEFS/INSTAGRAM Taylor Swift celebrated after Travis Kelce scored his first touchdown of the 2026 season.

Article continues below advertisement

She appeared to point at the ring again while seemingly yelling “He’s mine!” or “That’s my husband!” The playful moment comes just days after Swift attended the Chiefs' 2026 season opener at home to cheer on her husband.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Previously Tried to Decode Swift's Reaction

Source: @CRYEYESVIOLET_/X Taylor Swift pointed toward her wedding ring during the Chiefs' Week 2 game.

At the time, an ESPN broadcast showed Swift yelling toward a TV late in the second quarter. The brief clip quickly sparked a debate online about what she was saying. One X account believed Swift was annoyed that the broadcast kept focusing on her. “Even Taylor Swift is SICK of the broadcast cutting to her 😭,” the account wrote, suggesting she might have said, "DON'T SHOW ME! GET OFF OF ME!" Another fan agreed, writing, “The best thing Taylor Swift has said. She has gained some of my respect. 🫡.” Not everyone saw it that way, as one user pushed back, “That's not what she said.” Another person offered a different interpretation, claiming, “She didn’t say that. She was yelling, ‘He’s open! He’s open!’ so they would pass the ball to Travis.” “No, she’s said he’s open he’s open get off him,” an X user penned. With the clip still being debated, Mirror US Sports had a professional lip reader examine the footage. According to the lip reader, Swift was actually saying: “Oh, he’s open. He’s open. Get off of him, geez.” That interpretation appeared to match what was happening during the play. Swift was watching the action as Kelce was open before making the catch and being tackled for a short gain.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kansas City Remains an Important Home Base

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce's Leawood home is reportedly the couple's primary residence for now.

Swift and Kelce have also made Kansas City an important part of their life together since getting married, according to a source. "Right now, Travis’ Leawood [Kansas] home is his and Taylor’s primary residence and a big home base for them, especially while he’s still playing for the Chiefs," the source told Page Six. Their home base could eventually shift as their careers and schedules change. "He bought the place a few years back. But that doesn’t mean Kansas City will always be their primary home. Where they’re based is going to change depending on what they both have going on," the source added.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift reacts to Travis Kelce’s touchdown during the Chiefs game:



“That’s my husband!” pic.twitter.com/fswhVzrXm9 — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) September 21, 2026 Source: @BUZZINGPOP/X

Swift and Kelce Boost Security at Ohio Home

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce also own or maintain homes in several other locations.