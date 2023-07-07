Taylor's Stalker Nightmare: Woman Arrested Outside Swift's Rhode Island Home
A woman was arrested after allegedly trespassing on Taylor Swift's Rhode Island property on Monday, July 3.
Westerly Police Department Chief Paul Gingerella told TMZ that cops came to the singer's lavish estate when they received a report of a trespasser, who had previously been warned to stay away from Swift's property.
According to photos obtained by the outlet, the woman was seen being handcuffed outside the front gate to the blonde beauty's estate, with a "Private Property NO TRESPASSING" sign displayed in front.
The 54-year-old suspect, named Kimberly Meyer, was arrested and charged with one misdemeanor count of trespassing, court documents revealed. She was released from custody, but she will be back in court on July 14.
It's unclear who called the cops, but an onlooker claimed the "Enchanted" songstress' private security told the women to leave, but she refused to do so.
Swift was apparently staying at the home over the holiday weekend — she used to host July 4th parties in the past — but it's not known if the pop star was there at the time of the incident.
This is hardly the first time Swift has dealt with scary situations over her many homes. In 2019, David Liddle, a man from Iowa was arrested near her Rhode Island home.
At the time, police caught the suspect near her home, where he held onto a backpack full of tools, which included a crowbar, an aluminum baseball bat, lock picks and a few pairs of rubber gloves.
Roger Alvarado also broke into the Grammy winner's TriBeCa apartment twice — once in April 2018 and another time in March 2019.
“Roger Alvarado was among the worst,” Jake Brennan said in the new true-crime podcast “Disgraceland,” which discusses the ups and downs of the music industry. “Police found him napping in the bed of her NYC apartment. He just showered in her private bathroom and was as fresh as a demented little daisy. He was waiting for her.”
"Each one of these men were the same sick b****** inside. They all professed love for a woman they never spent a second with,” he added. “They were in love with a Google search. Nothing more.”