Teacher, Orthodontist, And Inventor: How This Entrepreneur Made It To ABC's 'Shark Tank'

Dr. Bobbi Peterson is a trailblazer in every sense of the word. Raised in Newark, New Jersey as the youngest of seven children, she was brought up to be proud of her heritage and strive for greatness but always to serve the community in the process as well.

After graduating from an HBCU and then furthering her education with a dental degree, Dr. Bobbi has become a successful entrepreneur as the owner of Aces Braces, a dental practice located in Brooklyn, New York. Her mission is and always will be to empower people to start taking better care of their health by teaching them about the importance of oral health care — that goal has been put into practice with her latest invention: The Big Mouth Toothbrush.

According to Dr. Bobbi, this revolutionary toothbrush boasts a larger brushing surface than traditional brushes, leading to shorter brushing times and cleaner teeth than ever before. It is perfect for anyone looking for a quick but effective way to clean their teeth without spending too much time doing it.

The inspiration behind the Big Mouth name came from Dr. Bobbi's own family.