Politics Ted Cruz Faces Harsh Boos From Austin Crowd at U.S. Grand Prix as He Surrenders Trophy, According to Witnesses Source: MEGA Sen. Ted Cruz presented the winner’s trophy at the U.S. Grand Prix on Sunday, October 25. Brittany Vincent Oct. 27 2026, Published 6:44 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Sen. Ted Cruz was booed by the crowd at Formula 1’s U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, when he presented the winner’s trophy to Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli at the Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, October 25. The boos turned to cheers almost immediately after he handed over the first-place trophy, when Antonelli took it from him, according to a report.

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Embarrassing. Republican senator and Trump supporter @tedcruz brutally booed by the Austin crowd on the F1 podium. 🇺🇸 #COTA pic.twitter.com/vgSgfmCqrH — Antonello Guerrera (@antoguerrera) October 25, 2026 Source: @antoguerrera/X

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The Crowd Booed as Cruz Took the Podium

Source: MEGA The boos turned to cheers when Kimi Antonelli held the trophy.

Boos echoed throughout the venue when the announcer called Cruz’s name for the award ceremony, and broadcast footage captured the boisterous reaction. In the video, the crowd keeps booing until Cruz takes his hands off the trophy, and the jeers were aimed at Cruz rather than at Antonelli. Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft said, “Midterms are coming up. People are already voting with their voice.” Attendees quickly captured the reactions and posted them on social media. “Republican senator and Trump supporter @tedcruz brutally booed by the Austin crowd on the F1 podium,” la Repubblica reporter Antonello Guerrera posted on X, while another attendee claimed, “Everyone just boo’d the f--- out of Ted Cruz.”

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Cruz Called It ‘an Honor’ to Present the Trophy

Source: MEGA Cruz called presenting the trophy 'an honor' in a post on X.

Cruz didn’t comment on the boos, but he posted something positive about the race afterward on X. “Incredible day at the Austin Grand Prix with Caroline. Perfect Dad-daughter afternoon,” Cruz wrote, referring to his daughter. “The eyes of the racing world were on Texas. Congrats to Kimi Antonelli on a huge win. It was an honor to present the championship trophy.” Under the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile’s (FIA) race procedures, the master of ceremonies selects whoever hands out the trophies, a role Linda Boudabous holds this season. Cruz also handed trophies to the other two podium finishers: Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

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Antonelli Won the U.S. Grand Prix

Source: MEGA Antonelli won the race, with Charles Leclerc finishing second and Max Verstappen third.

Antonelli, a 20-year-old Italian driver, took first place on Sunday, October 25, moving closer to the Formula 1 world championship. Leclerc was second, and Verstappen placed third.

He’s Been Booed Before

Source: MEGA Sophie Cunningham waved the checkered flag at the race.