Politics Fox News Guest Claims Liberals Hate Sydney Sweeney and Sophie Cunningham Because They're 'Hot Blonde Women' Source: MEGA Raquel Debono discussed the backlash surrounding Sydney Sweeney and Sophie Cunningham during a Fox News appearance. Lesley Abravanel Sept. 16 2026, Published 4:23 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Raquel Debono, a Fox News guest and the founder of the conservative organization Make America Hot Again, said liberals hate Sydney Sweeney and Sophie Cunningham because they are hot blonde women. She made the comments during an appearance on Fox News, discussing the progressive backlash against actress Sweeney’s sports-betting ad campaign for Novig and online criticism of WNBA player Cunningham, who, along with Sweeney, is often referred to as "MAGA Barbie." Debono argued that the backlash against the two reflects a double standard by left-wing media against traditional, attractive women who reject progressive ideologies.

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Sydney Sweeney Draws Conservative Support

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney received public support from conservative commentators and President Donald Trump amid backlash over her advertising campaign.

She defended Sweeney's sports-betting advertisement and asserted that young conservative women are actively reclaiming glamour as a political statement. Prominent Republicans and conservative commentators have aggressively defended Sweeney and Cunningham, framing them as targets of progressive "cancel culture" and utilizing them as cultural symbols in a broader political pushback against "woke" ideology. President Donald Trump has repeatedly praised Sweeney, especially after public voter records revealed she is a registered Republican in Florida.

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Donald Trump Defended 'Hot' Sydney Sweeney

Source: MEGA Donald Trump publicly defended Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle campaign after it drew criticism.

When Sweeney faced backlash over an American Eagle commercial where she joked about having "great jeans" (which critics claimed had eugenicist undertones), Trump defended the campaign. On Truth Social, Trump declared: "Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the HOTTEST ad out there. Go get 'em, Sydney!" He also publicly dismissed her critics, stating, "If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic.”

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J.D. Vance Weighed in on Sydney Sweeney Backlash

Source: MEGA 'It reveals a lot more about them than it does us. No question,' J.D. Vance declared.

Vice President J.D. Vance mocked uproar surrounding Sweeney during an appearance on the "Ruthless Podcast." Vance stated, "So you have a pretty girl doing a jeans ad and they can't help but freak out. It reveals a lot more about them than it does us. No question." Cunningham sparked intense backlash from progressive fans and LGBTQ+ advocates after an ESPN interview where she stated her desire to "protect young girls in a locker room... who shouldn't have to go against biological men."

Political Divide Extends Beyond Looks

Source: MEGA Celebrities including Scarlett Johansson, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie and Elizabeth Banks have publicly expressed liberal political views.