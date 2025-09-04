Ted Cruz Unleashes on 'Racist Bigot' J.B. Pritzker in Scathing On-Air Attack: Watch
Senator Ted Cruz (R-Tx) unleashed on Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker during a live segment on Newsmax, referring to him as a “racist bigot” among many other degrading remarks.
Cruz joined host Chris Salcedo on Wednesday, September 3, for a discussion on Donald Trump’s plan to deploy National Guard troops to Chicago to restore the city streets and rid them of violent crime.
Ted Cruz Attacks J.B. Pritzker
'You Really Know How to P--- Me Off!'
However, Cruz veered off into an attack targeted at Pritzker and the entire Democratic Party. “You really know how to p--- me off,” he told Salcedo before unraveling into a spew of smoke.
“You and I are both Latino,” he said to Salcedo. “And listen, I don’t want to get between J.B. Pritzker and the Domino’s Pizza line, but I’ll tell you what I am willing to get between is him and his open doors for every human trafficker, every drug trafficker, every MS-13 and Tren De Aragua gang member.”
As his attack continued, Cruz slammed claims about Latinos enabling illegal immigration by explaining how, if that were true, Trump would not have received 43 percent of the National Latino vote during the 2024 election, as the president addressed his plan to crack down on illegal immigration before his term started.
“The Democrats claim that Latinos support illegal immigration. Well, I’ve got news for you, J.B., in the state of Texas in 2024, Donald Trump carried the Latino vote, and so did I, because our community, like every community, are the victims of the violence of these illegal aliens and gang members that the Democrats trafficked into this country,” Cruz stated.
Ted Cruz Slams Democrats for Supporting Violent Crime
The Texas senator elaborated by accusing the Democratic Party of choosing to “stand with” murderers, rapists and child molesters over innocent citizens “every time” an opportunity presents itself. “I don’t understand the mentality of that, but don’t you dare claim it’s because Latinos want you to,” he added.
Federal Judge Rules Deployment of National Guard as Unlawful
Fortunately for Pritzker, who has given Trump pushback on sending National Guard troops to Chicago, the president’s plan was derailed on September 2 after Federal Judge Charles Breyer ruled his use of the National Guard and Marines in Los Angeles was unlawful after he sent thousands of troops to the California city in June.
On the same day his plan was curtailed by Judge Breyer, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, “We’re going in,” adding, “I didn’t say when.”