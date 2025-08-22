Donald Trump Slammed for 'Racist Fantasy' After He Claims 'African American Ladies' Are Begging Him to Come to Chicago to Rid City of Violence
As Donald Trump begins to crack down on violent crimes in Washington, D.C., the president revealed his plan to take over even more cities riddled with delinquency and desolation.
During a brief encounter with reporters in the Oval Office on Friday, August 22, Trump praised the National Guard and D.C. law enforcement for doing an “incredible job” at cleaning up crime in the nation’s capital.
'African-American Ladies, Beautiful Ladies'
The president’s comments took an unusual turn, though, when he claimed Black women in Chicago are begging him to travel to the state to repair its streets.
“African-American ladies, beautiful ladies, are saying, ‘Please, President Trump, come to Chicago, please,’” he alleged. “I did great with the Black vote, as you know. They want something to happen.”
'The People of Chicago Are Screaming for Us to Come'
“After we do this, we will go to another location and make it safe also,” Trump noted. “Chicago is a mess; you have an incompetent mayor, grossly incompetent. We’ll straighten that one out. That will probably be our next one after this.”
As he boasted about his ability to make America safe again, the president referenced his new MAGA merchandise, featuring a baseball cap that read, “Trump Was Right About Everything.”
“It won’t even be tough. The people of Chicago... are screaming for us to come. They’re wearing red hats, just like this one,” he said.
Donald Trump Plans to Restore New York After Chicago
Once he is finished restoring Chicago, the president said that next, “We’re gonna help New York.” For now, though, he has mobilized 800 National Guard troops from D.C. to monitor the city. An additional 1,200 troops have been deployed from Ohio, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia.
'Racist Fantasy Cosplay'
After a clip of his bizarre claim went viral on X, critics slammed the president for creating a false narrative to appease his own desires.
“Pathetic. Trump invents ‘beautiful African-American ladies’ begging him to occupy Chicago. This isn’t security talk — it’s racist fantasy cosplay with troops,” commented one person.
“The level to which his creepiness is now getting normalized is genuinely concerning,” said another.
“Chicago is not going to f--- around with this s---,” wrote a third.
'D.C. Will Soon Be Great Again!!!'
On the same day Trump claimed African-American women were begging him to clean up Chicago, he penned a boastful Truth Social post about the improved status of crime in D.C.
“Washington, D.C. is SAFE AGAIN!” he declared. “The crowds are coming back, the spirit is high, and our D.C. National Guard and Police are doing a fantastic job. They are out in force, and are NOT PLAYING GAMES!!!”
“As bad as it sounds to say, there were no murders this week for the first time in memory,” he continued. “Mayor Muriel Bowser must immediately stop giving false and highly inaccurate crime figures, or bad things will happen, including a complete and total Federal takeover of the City! Washington D.C. will soon be great again!!!”