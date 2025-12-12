EXCLUSIVE Inside the Puzzling Reason Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen Are Still Together After 30 Years Source: MEGA Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen are still going strong after 30 years of marriage. Aaron Tinney Dec. 12 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Ted Danson is crediting a set of small, steadfast rituals – not fame, not fortune, not even their long-running on-screen chemistry – for keeping his 30-year marriage to Mary Steenburgen "happily glued together" as the pair enter their eighth decade. OK! can reveal the couple, who have been married since 1995 and are now playing love interests in the second season of Danson's Netflix hit A Man on the Inside, say their early-morning routine of waking at 4:30 a.m. to play Wordle, Connections and Spelling Bee remains the quiet anchor of a relationship – which began on a film set in the mid-1990s and could easily have drifted under the pressures of stardom.

Source: MEGA Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen have been married for 30 years.

They insist those "little things" – the games, the shared coffee, the daily habit of showing up – matter far more than the allure of the career options or partners they could have chosen at the height of their fame. Reflecting on that bond, a friend of the couple told OK!: "They both had lives filled with glamorous possibilities, but what kept them together is the smallest stuff – the things ordinary couples do. They never thought they were too famous for the mundane." The source added that the daily rituals felt like 'threads that stitched them into one life, not two."

Source: MEGA Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen wake up early to play games together.

Another longtime colleague who has worked with them separately and together added: "It sounds baffling, but it's the puzzle games and the early mornings that keep them connected. Anyone else in their famous shoes might have drifted. They had choices and temptations down the years, but they chose the tiny habits over the big temptations to keep themselves tied together." The source added the pair's morning routine has become "almost sacred" to the couple. Danson, 77, explained their morning practice with precision, saying about how he and Steenburgen wake ultra-early: "[It's] because we had to go get ready and be in a car, we probably got halfway through Spelling Bee. These are important facts."

Source: MEGA Ted Danson was previously married to Casey Coates.

Steenburgen, 72, added: "And another important fact is that we're bright enough to do these games together. So we each have half a really amazing brain." Danson also said about how they continue the ritual virtually if their film keeps them apart: "To both of us, it's like heaven on Earth. Even if she's working in a different time zone, we will wake up in time to be able to play our games and have coffee over the phone." Danson and Steenburgen first grew close while filming Pontiac Moon in 1994, shortly after Danson finalized his divorce from his second wife, Casey Coates, with whom he shares daughters Kate and Katrina.

Source: MEGA Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen have a morning routine together.