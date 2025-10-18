Will There Be 'A Man on the Inside' Season 2? Cast, Release Date and More Updates on the Netflix Series

Article continues below advertisement

Will There Be 'A Man on the Inside' Season 2?

Source: NETFLIX 'A Man on the Inside' premiered on Netflix in November 2024.

Ted Danson and Mike Schur have good news for A Man on the Inside viewers! One year after it hit Netflix, the comedy series will be back with another run of laughs and brand-new stories. "We are thrilled to make another season of A Man on the Inside, starring young up-and-comer Ted Danson," Schur told Tudum. "From our partners at Netflix and Universal TV to the writers, cast, and crew, it's a truly exceptional team of talented and lovely people, with one notable exception (young up-and-comer Ted Danson, who's kind of a nightmare)." Netflix greenlit A Man on the Inside for a second season in December 2024, just a few weeks after Season 1 premiered on November 21, 2024. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the creator said he and the other writers began discussing ideas for the new installment before the first season concluded. "I told Netflix, I'll do this forever if you want to keep paying me to write seasons of a show where Ted Danson is an undercover detective. I will sign up for this through 2050 if you let me," Schur continued.

What Is 'A Man on the Inside' Season 2 About?

Source: NETFLIX 'A Man on the Inside' will return for a second season a year after Season 1 aired.

In the final scene of A Man on the Inside Season 1, Charles (Danson) tells Julie (Lilah Richcreek Estrada) he is up to take on another fresh case as an undercover agent after serving as a mole in a secret investigation of a retirement residence. In Season 2, a blackmailer "targets Wheeler College president Jack Berenger (Max Greenfield), who enlists Charles to go undercover as a professor." The official logline adds, "Who's making these threats? Does it have something to do with the iconoclastic billionaire Brad Vinick (Gary Cole), a Wheeler graduate, and his proposed donation to the school? Charles finds no shortage of possible suspects, but his attention gets diverted by free-spirited music teacher Mona (Mary Steenburgen), whose zest for life awakens feelings he thought he'd buried after the passing of his wife. Is he ready to open his heart again at this stage in his life? And more importantly, has he fallen for the very criminal he's been sent to unmask?" A Man on the Inside Season 2 also follows Emily (Mary Elizabeth Ellis) as she finally embraces the passion she used to shrug off. On the other hand, PI Julie (Estrada) "embarks on her own journey of growth as she reconnects with an important figure from her past."

Who Is in the Cast of 'A Man on the Inside' Season 2?

Source: NETFLIX Ted Danson returns for Season 2.

Danson, Ellis and Estrada return from A Man on the Inside Season 1 alongside Stephanie Beatriz and Stephen McKinley Henderson. Meanwhile, newcomers include Cole, Greenfield, Steenburgen, Michaela Conlin, Sam Huntington, Jason Mantzoukas, Constance Marie, David Strathairn, Jill Talley, Madison Hu, Lisa Gilroy and Linda Park.

What Has Ted Danson Said About 'A Man on the Inside'?

Source: NETFLIX Ted Danson opened up about the comedy during an appearance on Krista Smith's podcast.

In an interview with Krista Smith on her "Skip Intro" podcast, Danson showered Schur with praise after they began working on the series. "He is so good at picking topics about the human condition, about our frailties," he said of the creator. "He makes sure it's funny so that people will take whatever medicine is coming their way. He did it with The Good Place — he gave an ethics lecture, and yet people devoured it. The truth is, I've been dying for him to call me [again] and say, 'Would you be in anything?' I just wanted to work with him." The 77-year-old actor has starred as a series regular in 12 TV shows. When asked about the "ingredients" that help him recognize a project's potential, Danson said he has been "so blessed" as everything has always been about the "people who really care about trying to do the best thing they can." "The writers that I've [worked with on] Fargo, Damages, Cheers, and Becker — all amazing writers. [With A Man on the Inside,] I'm surrounded by people who make me have to be as good as I can be because I have to respond to what they're throwing my way," he continued.

When Will ‘A Man on the Inside’ Season 2 Be Released?

Source: NETFLIX Netflix set a release date for 'A Man on the Inside' Season 2.