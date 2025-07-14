'Ted Lasso' Star Brendan Hunt Says He's 'Soaking' Up 'This Short Amount of Time' of Being 'Cool' to His 4-Year-Old Son

Since the actor is a "city boy," they haven't experienced "The Great Outdoors" quite yet. "We have a yard, so that does count?" he quips. "I've gone camping exactly three times in my entire life, so I don't think I'm quite qualified to be the guy who shows him that part of life and the world. That bridge will have to be crossed at some point, but we're not there yet."

Hunt, who plays the lovable Coach Beard in the Apple TV+ series, admits his son "doesn't know anything" about the show yet. "I can't quite get him into soccer or any other sport whenever it's on! He now says, 'Who do you want to win?' I'll be like, 'The red team. Blue, no, red, yay.' He hasn't shown any particular affinity toward sports just yet, but it will come to him in time," he shares. "He loves dinosaurs and dancing."