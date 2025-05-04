Jason Sudeikis 'Finally Came Around to the Idea' of Making a Fourth Season of 'Ted Lasso' After 'Telling Everybody He Was Done'

It took a while to convince Jason Sudeikis to film a fourth season of 'Ted Lasso,' but he's fully on board now!

According to an insider, “it took him a while” to agree to a contract, “but he finally came around to the idea of making more, and then it took another full year for him, his fellow cast members and the other show creators to make new deals to return .”

Jason Sudeikis is back for a fourth season of Ted Lasso , but it wasn’t an easy decision for the actor.

The hit series features Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, an American college football coach who was hired to head an English Premier League soccer team. Though Ted didn’t have soccer experience, he ended up rebuilding the organization. However, by the end of Season 3, the character made a life-changing decision involving his family that would impact his standing with the team.

Much like his role, Sudeikis told friends and colleagues after Season 3 that he was “done with Ted Lasso.”

The source, who is part of the show’s production, added, “He wanted to focus on being a dad and making movies, and that he got to end the story completely on his terms.”