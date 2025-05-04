Jason Sudeikis 'Finally Came Around to the Idea' of Making a Fourth Season of 'Ted Lasso' After 'Telling Everybody He Was Done'
Jason Sudeikis is back for a fourth season of Ted Lasso, but it wasn’t an easy decision for the actor.
According to an insider, “it took him a while” to agree to a contract, “but he finally came around to the idea of making more, and then it took another full year for him, his fellow cast members and the other show creators to make new deals to return.”
The hit series features Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, an American college football coach who was hired to head an English Premier League soccer team. Though Ted didn’t have soccer experience, he ended up rebuilding the organization. However, by the end of Season 3, the character made a life-changing decision involving his family that would impact his standing with the team.
Much like his role, Sudeikis told friends and colleagues after Season 3 that he was “done with Ted Lasso.”
The source, who is part of the show’s production, added, “He wanted to focus on being a dad and making movies, and that he got to end the story completely on his terms.”
The actor has two kids, Otis Alexander, 11, and Daisy Josephine, 8. Though he and his ex-fiancée, Olivia Wilde, split in 2020, they share joint custody of their children.
Having negotiated his terms to return for Season 4, Sudeikis was able to secure a hefty salary. The insider revealed to Life & Style that he’s “going to be TV’s highest paid actor when this show finally comes back on the air, and he should be taking home around $3 million per episode.”
The Hollywood star will be writing and playing the role of Ted Lasso for the upcoming season, but the confidant said, “This project was never about money for Jason, it was about proving himself as a writer and a star and about getting across this message of optimism and hope that has always been the center of the character.”
They continued, “What’s going to be different about the upcoming season is how it’s getting even more of a truly personal project for Jason, especially how they’ll be filming a lot in the Midwest, where Jason grew up and where he found the inspiration for the Ted Lasso character in the first place.”
The show, which Sudeikis created with Bill Lawrence, has no set release date as production for the Apple TV series is in its beginning stages.
Life & Style spoke to the source.