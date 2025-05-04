or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jason Sudeikis
OK LogoNEWS

Jason Sudeikis 'Finally Came Around to the Idea' of Making a Fourth Season of 'Ted Lasso' After 'Telling Everybody He Was Done'

photo of Jason Sudeikis
Source: mega

It took a while to convince Jason Sudeikis to film a fourth season of 'Ted Lasso,' but he's fully on board now!

By:

May 4 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Jason Sudeikis is back for a fourth season of Ted Lasso, but it wasn’t an easy decision for the actor.

According to an insider, “it took him a while” to agree to a contract, “but he finally came around to the idea of making more, and then it took another full year for him, his fellow cast members and the other show creators to make new deals to return.”

Article continues below advertisement
actor jason sudeikis finally came around making fourth season of ted lasso
Source: mega

'Ted Lasso' will return to Apple TV for Season 4.

Article continues below advertisement

The hit series features Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, an American college football coach who was hired to head an English Premier League soccer team. Though Ted didn’t have soccer experience, he ended up rebuilding the organization. However, by the end of Season 3, the character made a life-changing decision involving his family that would impact his standing with the team.

Much like his role, Sudeikis told friends and colleagues after Season 3 that he was “done with Ted Lasso.”

The source, who is part of the show’s production, added, “He wanted to focus on being a dad and making movies, and that he got to end the story completely on his terms.”

Article continues below advertisement
actor jason sudeikis finally came around making fourth season ted lasso
Source: mega

The actor created 'Ted Lasso' with Bill Lawrence.

Article continues below advertisement

The actor has two kids, Otis Alexander, 11, and Daisy Josephine, 8. Though he and his ex-fiancée, Olivia Wilde, split in 2020, they share joint custody of their children.

Having negotiated his terms to return for Season 4, Sudeikis was able to secure a hefty salary. The insider revealed to Life & Style that he’s “going to be TV’s highest paid actor when this show finally comes back on the air, and he should be taking home around $3 million per episode.”

MORE ON:
Jason Sudeikis

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
jason sudeikis finally came around making fourth season ted lasso
Source: mega

The exes have two children together.

Article continues below advertisement

The Hollywood star will be writing and playing the role of Ted Lasso for the upcoming season, but the confidant said, “This project was never about money for Jason, it was about proving himself as a writer and a star and about getting across this message of optimism and hope that has always been the center of the character.”

Article continues below advertisement
jason sudeikis finally came around making fourth season of ted lasso
Source: mega

Jason Sudeikis will allegedly be paid $3 million per episode of 'Ted Lasso' Season 4.

They continued, “What’s going to be different about the upcoming season is how it’s getting even more of a truly personal project for Jason, especially how they’ll be filming a lot in the Midwest, where Jason grew up and where he found the inspiration for the Ted Lasso character in the first place.”

The show, which Sudeikis created with Bill Lawrence, has no set release date as production for the Apple TV series is in its beginning stages.

Life & Style spoke to the source.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.