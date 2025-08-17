or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave
OK LogoHEALTH

Teddi Mellencamp Says Brandon Blackstock's Death 'Hit Me Hard' Amid Her Cancer Battle

Composite Photos of Brandon Blackstock and Teddi Mellencamp
Source: Mega

Teddi Mellencamp reflected on Brandon Blackstock's death from melanoma, saying it ‘hit me hard’ amid her own stage 4 cancer battle.

Profile Image

Aug. 17 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Teddi Mellencamp is grappling with the loss of Brandon Blackstock, whose death from melanoma resonates deeply with her own ongoing cancer journey.

During the latest episode of "Two Ts In A Pod" with co-host Tamra Judge, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 44, revealed that Blackstock's death "really hit me hard." Just four months prior, Mellencamp confirmed her stage 4 melanoma diagnosis after it spread to her brain and lungs.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Teddi Mellencamp
Source: Mega

Teddi Mellencamp's melanoma spread to her brain and lungs.

Article continues below advertisement

Blackstock died at age 48 on August 7. "I wish I would have missed that little detail in the World Wide Web because then I started doing research and they were so quiet about [his diagnosis]," she said, reflecting on how she learned Blackstock had quietly battled melanoma for three years. "I mean, we know he passed from melanoma. They announced that."

Mellencamp and Judge speculated on the severity of Blackstock's condition. "I was wondering when did it metastasize?" Mellencamp responded, considering the potential treatment paths he might have taken.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson
Source: Mega

Brandon Blackstock died at 48 after quietly battling melanoma for more than three years.

Article continues below advertisement

"Did he decline treatment? There are so many different ways that this could have happened, and I have one million percent respect for their choice to keep it private."

Judge encouraged Mellencamp to reach out to Kelly Clarkson, Blackstock's ex-wife, asking if she could gain more insight. "Maybe he did treatment, maybe he didn't do treatment," Judge noted.

Mellencamp agreed, adding, "Maybe he did immunotherapy? Maybe he did chemotherapy? We don't know."

MORE ON:
Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Teddi Mellencamp
Source: @teddimellencamp/Instagram

The podcast co-hosts discussed possible treatments Brandon Blackstock might have pursued.

Article continues below advertisement

"It hit me too to be honest with you," Judge replied. "Then my head starts going places and I want to know more, and there really isn't any more than that."

A representative for the family confirmed Blackstock's death on August 7, stating, "Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family." Four days later, Silver Bow County Coroner Dan Hollis confirmed the cause of death was melanoma, calling it a natural death under hospice care.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Teddi Mellencamp
Source: Mega

Teddi Mellencamp felt both sadness and a bit of anger after her cancer diagnosis.

Article continues below advertisement

As for Mellencamp, she has undergone immunotherapy, radiation and surgery since her diagnosis, having also received treatment for melanoma in 2022 when doctors removed 17 melanomas.

Last month, during an appearance on "The Jamie Kern Lima Show," she articulated the emotional toll cancer takes.

"There's a sense of sadness that comes along with not feeling your best," she shared. "The dips, the highs and lows — the unknown."

"I would be lying if I said I also didn't have a little bit of anger. Why did this happen to me?" she admitted. "In my mind, I was so healthy. I was taking care of myself. I play sports."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.