Teddi Mellencamp Says Brandon Blackstock's Death 'Hit Me Hard' Amid Her Cancer Battle
Teddi Mellencamp is grappling with the loss of Brandon Blackstock, whose death from melanoma resonates deeply with her own ongoing cancer journey.
During the latest episode of "Two Ts In A Pod" with co-host Tamra Judge, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 44, revealed that Blackstock's death "really hit me hard." Just four months prior, Mellencamp confirmed her stage 4 melanoma diagnosis after it spread to her brain and lungs.
Blackstock died at age 48 on August 7. "I wish I would have missed that little detail in the World Wide Web because then I started doing research and they were so quiet about [his diagnosis]," she said, reflecting on how she learned Blackstock had quietly battled melanoma for three years. "I mean, we know he passed from melanoma. They announced that."
Mellencamp and Judge speculated on the severity of Blackstock's condition. "I was wondering when did it metastasize?" Mellencamp responded, considering the potential treatment paths he might have taken.
"Did he decline treatment? There are so many different ways that this could have happened, and I have one million percent respect for their choice to keep it private."
Judge encouraged Mellencamp to reach out to Kelly Clarkson, Blackstock's ex-wife, asking if she could gain more insight. "Maybe he did treatment, maybe he didn't do treatment," Judge noted.
Mellencamp agreed, adding, "Maybe he did immunotherapy? Maybe he did chemotherapy? We don't know."
"It hit me too to be honest with you," Judge replied. "Then my head starts going places and I want to know more, and there really isn't any more than that."
A representative for the family confirmed Blackstock's death on August 7, stating, "Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family." Four days later, Silver Bow County Coroner Dan Hollis confirmed the cause of death was melanoma, calling it a natural death under hospice care.
As for Mellencamp, she has undergone immunotherapy, radiation and surgery since her diagnosis, having also received treatment for melanoma in 2022 when doctors removed 17 melanomas.
Last month, during an appearance on "The Jamie Kern Lima Show," she articulated the emotional toll cancer takes.
"There's a sense of sadness that comes along with not feeling your best," she shared. "The dips, the highs and lows — the unknown."
"I would be lying if I said I also didn't have a little bit of anger. Why did this happen to me?" she admitted. "In my mind, I was so healthy. I was taking care of myself. I play sports."