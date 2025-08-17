HEALTH Teddi Mellencamp Says Brandon Blackstock's Death 'Hit Me Hard' Amid Her Cancer Battle Source: Mega Teddi Mellencamp reflected on Brandon Blackstock's death from melanoma, saying it ‘hit me hard’ amid her own stage 4 cancer battle. OK! Staff Aug. 17 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Source: Mega Teddi Mellencamp's melanoma spread to her brain and lungs.

Blackstock died at age 48 on August 7. "I wish I would have missed that little detail in the World Wide Web because then I started doing research and they were so quiet about [his diagnosis]," she said, reflecting on how she learned Blackstock had quietly battled melanoma for three years. "I mean, we know he passed from melanoma. They announced that." Mellencamp and Judge speculated on the severity of Blackstock's condition. "I was wondering when did it metastasize?" Mellencamp responded, considering the potential treatment paths he might have taken.

Source: Mega Brandon Blackstock died at 48 after quietly battling melanoma for more than three years.

"Did he decline treatment? There are so many different ways that this could have happened, and I have one million percent respect for their choice to keep it private." Judge encouraged Mellencamp to reach out to Kelly Clarkson, Blackstock's ex-wife, asking if she could gain more insight. "Maybe he did treatment, maybe he didn't do treatment," Judge noted. Mellencamp agreed, adding, "Maybe he did immunotherapy? Maybe he did chemotherapy? We don't know."

Source: @teddimellencamp/Instagram The podcast co-hosts discussed possible treatments Brandon Blackstock might have pursued.

"It hit me too to be honest with you," Judge replied. "Then my head starts going places and I want to know more, and there really isn't any more than that." A representative for the family confirmed Blackstock's death on August 7, stating, "Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family." Four days later, Silver Bow County Coroner Dan Hollis confirmed the cause of death was melanoma, calling it a natural death under hospice care.

Source: Mega Teddi Mellencamp felt both sadness and a bit of anger after her cancer diagnosis.

As for Mellencamp, she has undergone immunotherapy, radiation and surgery since her diagnosis, having also received treatment for melanoma in 2022 when doctors removed 17 melanomas. Last month, during an appearance on "The Jamie Kern Lima Show," she articulated the emotional toll cancer takes.