NEWS Inside Brandon Blackstock's Peaceful and 'Quiet' Final Days at His Montana Ranch Source: Mega Kelly Clarkson’s ex Brandon Blackstock spent his final months quietly at his Montana ranch surrounded by family. OK! Staff Aug. 11 2025, Published 12:06 p.m. ET

Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, cherished his last months in the calm of Montana, where he felt truly "at home,” according to a report. Blackstock, who once managed the singer's career, acquired a $1.8 million residence in Butte, Mont., just a month after their 2022 divorce was finalized. The pair began dating in 2012, tying the knot in October 2013. "Brandon lived a pretty quiet life in Montana. That was how he liked it," a source told Us Weekly. "Even though he worked in entertainment in the past, that was not his personality. He was at home in Montana."

Initially, Blackstock's career as a talent manager began with Starstruck Entertainment, the company owned by his father, Narvel Blackstock, who continues to work with notable artists, including Blake Shelton. Later, Brandon founded Valley View Rodeo in Montana. As Kelly faced the heartbreaking challenges surrounding Brandon's cancer diagnosis, she ensured their children remained her top priority. "It has been draining, exhausting, emotional [and] devastating," a source said regarding Brandon's struggle with cancer until his untimely passing. News broke on Thursday, August 7, that Brandon died at the age of 48.

"Brandon had his ranch and rodeo, but he preferred to go under the radar," the source added. "Some of the people who worked with him at Starstruck ended up moving to Montana to work on the rodeo with him." Living at his ranch, Brandon's health took a significant downturn within the last year. While he "was focusing on his treatment," he dedicated "a ton of time with his family in the last six months, more than ever before," the insider noted.

Although Kelly "was not caring for Brandon," the source emphasized that the talk show host prioritized her children's time with their father. "She did spend a lot of time traveling with her kids to be with him," the insider explained about the couple's dynamic leading up to Brandon's death after a private three-year battle against cancer. Kelly, 43, and Brandon shared two children: daughter River Rose and son Remington James. Brandon is also survived by his daughter Savannah and son Seth from his previous marriage to Melissa Ashworth. Savannah, who welcomed her son Lake in 2022, was "with him almost all the time," the source added. "She has been having an incredibly difficult time. They were very close. Everyone is in shock."

The source further recalled, "Brandon was traveling and doing things. Even a few months back, he looked okay. He looked thin but he looked like himself. No one can believe it." In March, less than five months before his death, Blackstock spent time with his former stepmother, Reba McEntire.

