Teen CEO Brandon Ha's Rise to Millionaire Through Roblox Gaming

From Gamer to CEO: The Beginnings of Boss Studio

Roblox is a popular platform that allows users to create and play games created by other users. Ha recognized the potential of this platform and founded Boss Studio, even with no development experience. "I saw an opportunity in Roblox, not just to play, but to create and lead in a space that was just beginning to bloom," Ha recalls.

Boss Studio emerged as a unique entity in the gaming scene. Unlike traditional gaming studios that often rely on in-house programming talent and extensive development cycles, Boss Studio uses Roblox's collaborative and open-source nature.

Ha's approach was not to dive into coding but to assemble a team of skilled developers who could realize his visionary game concepts. "When I started Boss Studio, I knew my strength wasn’t in coding but in envisioning projects and putting together talented individuals who could execute that vision," he explains.

By focusing on strategic management and the skills of talented developers, Ha transformed Boss Studio from a small startup into a prominent name in the Roblox community. Today, his company boasts over 1.5 billion visits to their games—rivaling some of the most well-established names in traditional gaming.