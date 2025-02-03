Jenelle Evans Claims She Left David Eason Because He Cheated on Her With His Ex-Wife: 'The Final Straw'

In a “Life Update” she posted to YouTube, Evans finally addressed what the breaking point was for her that caused her to ultimately leave Eason.

“So February 2024, I filed for separation,” she shared. “And a lot of people are asking me like, 'What was the last straw? Why did you do it? Why did you choose now?' And, honestly, if you rewind back to October 2023, I found out through articles that were released that David cheated on me with his ex-wife. And they were talking romantically in text messages."

Evans shared she “tried to heal” due to her having been with Eason for so long, but she “couldn’t get over it.”