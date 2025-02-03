Jenelle Evans Claims She Left David Eason Because He Cheated on Her With His Ex-Wife: 'The Final Straw'
Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans is in the midst of a nasty split from Daniel Miranda, a.k.a. August Keen, but that didn’t stop her from addressing her ex-husband David Eason in a recent video.
In a “Life Update” she posted to YouTube, Evans finally addressed what the breaking point was for her that caused her to ultimately leave Eason.
“So February 2024, I filed for separation,” she shared. “And a lot of people are asking me like, 'What was the last straw? Why did you do it? Why did you choose now?' And, honestly, if you rewind back to October 2023, I found out through articles that were released that David cheated on me with his ex-wife. And they were talking romantically in text messages."
Evans shared she “tried to heal” due to her having been with Eason for so long, but she “couldn’t get over it.”
“I couldn’t get the words out of my head that were said in those text messages and it hurt so bad that all I thought about was he didn’t want me anymore,” she added. “He wanted her. He wanted his old life back or whatever.”
Evans was surprised since Eason lost custody of their daughter and dealt with drug issues.
“I’m not putting her down,” Evans assured fans. “It just baffles me that that’s what he wanted to go back to.”
Fans previously speculated about the split, thinking she might have departed once her son Jace accused David of physically attacking him on September 28, 2023.
Evans went through with her intention to leave Eason in 2024, but this wasn’t the first time she tried to divorce him. “I've mostly kept off social media the past few days because I've been focused on making some big life decisions,” Evans wrote on Instagram on October 31, 2019. “I've lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And a lot of it hasn't been pretty. But it's been my life."
Evans went on to share she wanted what was “best for her kids” and, after leaving Teen Mom, she looked at her life differently.
"I'm starting that now," she elaborated. "The kids have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end, but I know that's what is best for me and for my kids. Today I've filed papers to start that process."
At the time, she said she appreciated everyone's support and noted her children were doing well.
Evans ended up going back to Eason, though. As of now, the pair have been separated for a year.