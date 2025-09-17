Teen Mom's Farrah Abraham Sets the Record Straight on Her Plastic Surgery: 'I Love Who I Am'

Article continues below advertisement

Farrah Abraham is ready to clear the air when it comes to her looks. In a new interview, the Teen Mom alum insisted she’s not touching injectables anymore. “I actually have no Botox, no filler, nothing in my lips. My face is just however my face is and my body,” she told an outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Farrah Abraham said she has 'no Botox or fillers.'

Article continues below advertisement

She admitted it’s been a long road toward self-acceptance. “I actually love who I am at 34, but it has taken such a long way to get here to just be like, ‘Hey, this is plain Farrah, love that skin you’re in.’ And I needed this, and I think I needed to feel this alone, not with someone around me, because, like, my brain gets confused sometimes, of like, you know, happiness with relationships, but it’s actually happiness with self,” she explained.

Article continues below advertisement

She also opened up about a more serious reason for walking away from cosmetic procedures. “And so because I was having those allergic reactions to some of the fillers, I’m like, ‘I need, I need to stop this.’ It was bothering everything,” she revealed. “So I’m happy to not be bothered right now. And breathe right? Normal, yeah. Thank God.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The star admitted she 'loves' who she is at 34.

Article continues below advertisement

Farrah’s decision to go natural marks a huge change after years of cosmetic procedures. As fans remember, she first went under the knife back in 2010, when she got a b----- augmentation at just 19. The surgery, which took her from an A cup to a C cup, cost $5,000 and was documented on Teen Mom.

Article continues below advertisement

Two years later, she shelled out $21,000 for a rhinoplasty and chin implant, telling In Touch at the time, “I finally feel gorgeous. I’ve hated my nose since I was 13. I don’t have to hate anything on my face ever again. I feel gorgeous.” But that confidence didn’t last long. By 2013, she had the chin implant removed while fully awake under local anesthesia. That same year, she opted for another b----- augmentation, moving up to a D cup for $7,000. She also started lip injections, which eventually led to one of her scariest moments.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Farrah Abraham stopped fillers because of allergic reactions.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2015, the mom-of-one had a dangerous reaction to a procedure. “As soon as he touched my lip with whatever numbing product he put in there, my lip was having an allergic reaction right away,” she recalled of her lip implant. “I was laying down flat, but I was seeing more of my lip come up and come up. I’m just super happy that I’m alive.” Later, Farrah confirmed she underwent a third b----- augmentation to fix a botched b--- job, telling Daily Mail, “I’m thankful to have the best reconstructive b----- surgeon in the Beverly Hills area to fix the burning and pain issues that were horrible. I was happy to learn about new incision placement for better results as opposed to under the b---- for my pain and burning to stop.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The mom-of-one has had multiple plastic surgeries in the past.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, instead of more surgery, Farrah is focused on telling her story in a new way. She’ll appear on A&E’s Secrets of Celebrity S-- Tapes, which promises “an unfiltered deep dive into the most infamous celebrity s-- tapes.” “It’s time to talk about what it was really like and reflect on a time in my life that made me the strong successful woman I am today,” she wrote on Instagram on August 24.

Article continues below advertisement

New episodes of Secrets of Celebrity S-- Tapes air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on A&E.