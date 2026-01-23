or
Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Unveils Dramatic Results of Full Mommy Makeover: See Photos

Photos of Jenelle Evans
Source: MEGA; @j_evans1219/Instagram

'Teen Mom' alum Jenelle Evans flaunted the results of her full mommy makeover nearly seven weeks after undergoing the plastic surgery procedure.

Jan. 23 2026, Published 1:55 p.m. ET

Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans turned heads as she revealed the results of her full mommy makeover.

"Feeling fantastic," Evans, 34, captioned a video posted via Instagram on Thursday, January 22, adding the hashtags, "seven weeks post operation, tummy tuck and breast augmentation."

Jenelle Evans Showed Off Mommy Makeover Results

Photo of Jenelle Evans flaunted her curves seven weeks after her plastic surgery procedures.
Source: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Jenelle Evans flaunted her curves seven weeks after her plastic surgery procedures.

In the video clip, the reality TV alum rocked a coordinating Von Dutch jumpsuit as she lip-synced to Afrojack's 2010 hit "Take Over Control."

The zipper of Evans' sweater was dangerously low as she backed away from the camera, highlighting her slim frame and showing off every angle.

Source: @j_evans1219

Jenelle Evans showed off her results nearly seven weeks after going under the knife.

Fans Applauded Jenelle Evans' Plastic Surgery Changes

Photo of Fans were obsessed with Jenelle Evans' glow up.
Source: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Fans were obsessed with Jenelle Evans' glow up.

Fans were obsessed with Evans' newfound confidence, flooding the comments section with praise.

"Nothing more empowering than getting your body back after giving three humans life. You deserve this👏❤️❤️❤️," one supporter wrote, while another added, "Oh snap. She IS NOT PLAYING! You look great!"

"LITERALLYYYY SLAYINGGG," a third added. "I want to be your friend the energy is giving ❤️❤️ Mama glow up."

Jenelle Evans Revealed Mommy Makeover in December

Photo of Jenelle Evans shared photos of her figure before her plastic surgery procedures.
Source: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Jenelle Evans shared photos of her figure before her plastic surgery procedures.

The MTV personality unveiled her plastic surgery transformation in December 2025, just before turning 34.

“I’ve been keeping a little secret 👀✨ It feels so good to finally share this with you guys!” Evans announced on December 18, 2025, via Instagram. “After 3 pregnancies, work outs, and eating clean my body still needed some extra help, especially with diastasis recti (a mom pouch), which a lot of us deal with after we have kids. No amount of exercise fixes this.”

Jenelle Evans Says Surgery Gave Her Confidence After 3 Pregnancies

Photo of Jenelle Evans detailed her entire plastic surgery process in December.
Source: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Jenelle Evans detailed her entire plastic surgery process in December.

Evans detailed her surgery plan, revealing she hoped to regain confidence after giving birth to her kids, Jace, Kaiser and Ensley.

“We replaced my old implants with 400cc silicone implants and repaired my abs with a tummy tuck,” she explained. “I’ve had my body judged since I was a teenager, so choosing this was about feeling like myself again and not explaining it to anyone else. Still healing but I already feel so confident, happy and really excited about this new chapter! Tomorrow I celebrate my 34th birthday and I can honestly say I’m proud to welcome a new year loving the skin I’m in.”

Evans recommended women wait to have plastic surgery procedures on their bodies until after they're done having children.

"I don’t suggest it if you’re gonna have any more kids because then you’re just gonna stretch out everything that the doctor did,” she said in an interview published on December 18, 2025. “I’m only two weeks post-op. The recovery is OK I’ve just been resting in bed and taking my time doing things.”

