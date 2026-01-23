Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Unveils Dramatic Results of Full Mommy Makeover: See Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans turned heads as she revealed the results of her full mommy makeover. "Feeling fantastic," Evans, 34, captioned a video posted via Instagram on Thursday, January 22, adding the hashtags, "seven weeks post operation, tummy tuck and breast augmentation."

Jenelle Evans Showed Off Mommy Makeover Results

Source: @j_evans1219/Instagram Jenelle Evans flaunted her curves seven weeks after her plastic surgery procedures.

In the video clip, the reality TV alum rocked a coordinating Von Dutch jumpsuit as she lip-synced to Afrojack's 2010 hit "Take Over Control." The zipper of Evans' sweater was dangerously low as she backed away from the camera, highlighting her slim frame and showing off every angle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219)

Fans Applauded Jenelle Evans' Plastic Surgery Changes

Source: @j_evans1219/Instagram Fans were obsessed with Jenelle Evans' glow up.

Fans were obsessed with Evans' newfound confidence, flooding the comments section with praise. "Nothing more empowering than getting your body back after giving three humans life. You deserve this👏❤️❤️❤️," one supporter wrote, while another added, "Oh snap. She IS NOT PLAYING! You look great!" "LITERALLYYYY SLAYINGGG," a third added. "I want to be your friend the energy is giving ❤️❤️ Mama glow up."

Jenelle Evans Revealed Mommy Makeover in December

Source: @j_evans1219/Instagram Jenelle Evans shared photos of her figure before her plastic surgery procedures.

The MTV personality unveiled her plastic surgery transformation in December 2025, just before turning 34. “I’ve been keeping a little secret 👀✨ It feels so good to finally share this with you guys!” Evans announced on December 18, 2025, via Instagram. “After 3 pregnancies, work outs, and eating clean my body still needed some extra help, especially with diastasis recti (a mom pouch), which a lot of us deal with after we have kids. No amount of exercise fixes this.”

Jenelle Evans Says Surgery Gave Her Confidence After 3 Pregnancies

Source: @j_evans1219/Instagram Jenelle Evans detailed her entire plastic surgery process in December.