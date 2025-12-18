'Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans Reveals Full Mommy Makeover Ahead of 34th Birthday: Implants, Liposuction and More
Dec. 18 2025, Published 6:56 p.m. ET
Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans is ringing in her 34th birthday with a major transformation: a full mommy makeover!
“I’ve been keeping a little secret 👀✨ It feels so good to finally share this with you guys!” Evans, 33, wrote in a lengthy caption posted via Instagram on Thursday, December 18. “After 3 pregnancies, work outs, and eating clean my body still needed some extra help, especially with diastasis recti (a mom pouch), which a lot of us deal with after we have kids. No amount of exercise fixes this.”
Jenelle Evans Showed Off a Full Mommy Makeover
The MTV personality revealed that she went under the knife in an effort to regain her confidence while continuing her healing journey.
“We replaced my old implants with 400cc silicone implants by @breastimplantsbymentor and repaired my abs with a tummy tuck,” she explained. “I’ve had my body judged since I was a teenager, so choosing this was about feeling like myself again and not explaining it to anyone else. Still healing but I already feel so confident, happy and really excited about this new chapter! Tomorrow I celebrate my 34th birthday and I can honestly say I’m proud to welcome a new year loving the skin I’m in.”
Jenelle Evans Revealed Her Mommy Makeover Results
The former Teen Mom star opened up about how the surgeries helped her heal after her three pregnancies with Jace, Kaiser and Ensley.
Evans added that she had previously had her tubes tied, noting she wouldn’t recommend the same procedures to women who still want to have children.
Jenelle Evans Revealed She Had Her Tubes Tied
“I don’t suggest it if you’re gonna have any more kids because then you’re just gonna stretch out everything that the doctor did,” she said in an interview published on December 18. “I’m only two weeks post op. The recovery is OK I’ve just been resting in bed and taking my time doing things.”
Jenelle Evans' Mom Suffered Medical Emergency
Apart from her cosmetic changes, the mom-of-three suffered a family emergency earlier this year when it was revealed her mother, Barbara Evans, was rushed to the hospital after suffering a stroke in October.
Jenelle reportedly flew back to North Carolina to see her mother, where her mother, 72, was expected to make a full recovery.