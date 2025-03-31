Teen Mom's Mackenzie McKee Pregnant With Twins After Undergoing IVF With Fiancé Khesanio Hall
Mackenzie McKee's dream is coming true!
The Teen Mom star revealed on the Monday, March 31, episode of The Drew Barrymore Show that she's expecting twins with fiancé Khesanio Hall after utilizing IVF.
"No one knows I'm pregnant, but I am," the reality star, 30, excitedly announced. "There's two in there."
Drew Barrymore was over the moon for McKee, gushing, "There's two in there! It's twins!"
"And you met a wonderful man, and you want to share this experience with him. You want to raise kids in love, you love him. You're excited for this journey," the actress, 50, noted, to which the pregnant star quipped, "It was planned. Finally."
McKee first rose to fame on the MTV franchise when she welcomed her first child, son Gannon, 13, with now ex-husband Josh McKee, whom she married in 2013.
The on-off couple also welcomed son Broncs, 7, and daughter Jaxie, 10, before splitting in 2022.
Mackenzie has expressed her frustrations with her former husband not being "involved" in their kids' lives, but she's glad her new fiancé — who proposed in 2024 after two years of dating — has become a father figure to her tots.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The soccer player, 30, and Mackenzie documented their IVF journey on the show, which also involved the blonde beauty needing to get her blood sugar levels to a certain point since she's a diabetic. In addition, she underwent a tubal litigation reversal after having a procedure to pregnant pregnancy in 2018.
In a previous episode, she acknowledged the possibility that she could end up with twins instead of a solo pregnancy.
"They took an egg, they took a sperm and they made an embryo. We have four embryos, right? But we are choosing to transfer two. Why are we choosing to transfer two? Because if you transfer two embryos, there’s an 80 percent chance one of them sticks and you have one baby," she explained. "However, this comes with the risk that there’s a 20 percent chance that both of them stick and you have twins."
"I would rather be told I’m pregnant with twins than I’m not pregnant. Because I don’t think I can go through this again," she confessed of the exhausting process. "I’m gonna be very, very honest."
After the reversal surgery, the star learned she would have only a 20 percent chance of getting pregnant naturally, but those odds increased to 65 to 70 percent if she went the IVF route.