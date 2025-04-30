Is 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter' Canceled? 'No One Knows What's Going On,' Source Reveals

The 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter' cast thinks the show may be canceled, according to a source.

While Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently airing on MTV, an insider spilled to OK! the show's future looks bleak.

“The cast thinks the show may be canceled because there’s rumblings about that, but honestly, no one knows what’s going on,” the source revealed. “It’s been radio silent from production and, while that happened before, it seems… different this time.”

Aside from there being no word on the show, the insider shared some “cast members” are “fed up with the direction the show is going in.”

“They aren’t thrilled with the way the show is being edited and the content they’re showing,” they elaborated. “They’ve expressed their opinion for more relatable stories to be shown and for better content — but that all falls on deaf ears. Also, some of the cast filmed so much real s--- this season that the audience actually would find interesting and dramatic, but for some reason, production just chose to use none of it.”