Is 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter' Canceled? 'No One Knows What's Going On,' Source Reveals
While Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently airing on MTV, an insider spilled to OK! the show's future looks bleak.
“The cast thinks the show may be canceled because there’s rumblings about that, but honestly, no one knows what’s going on,” the source revealed. “It’s been radio silent from production and, while that happened before, it seems… different this time.”
Aside from there being no word on the show, the insider shared some “cast members” are “fed up with the direction the show is going in.”
“They aren’t thrilled with the way the show is being edited and the content they’re showing,” they elaborated. “They’ve expressed their opinion for more relatable stories to be shown and for better content — but that all falls on deaf ears. Also, some of the cast filmed so much real s--- this season that the audience actually would find interesting and dramatic, but for some reason, production just chose to use none of it.”
“Everyone is frustrated and it definitely feels like things cannot continue the way they are,” the insider concluded.
In early April, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Cory Wharton addressed the future of the show, noting while he didn’t want to put “bad energy out there,” the cast was “waiting to get green lit” for next season.
Wharton explained this “means we’re waiting to let the higher ups figure out all what they gotta do and tell us, ‘Hey, we’re filming again.’” He also clarified that while Teen Mom is “not done,” they could potentially move to Paramount+.
“I think we’re a far ways from that, but right now, we are on pause and we’ll see,” he added.
If the show returns, cast member Amber Portwood will not be a part of it, something she confirmed on a TikTok Live on March 15.
“Not only am I not being let go, I quit three days ago,” Portwood claimed. “I told Larry, the producer, I quit. My mental health was one of the things I said other than the yelling and crying from being so d--- hurt from stuff.”
A source echoed a similar sentiment to OK!, sharing Portwood is “not sure” why the network is claiming they may let her go when “they’re well aware this isn’t the case.”
“That's why she’s been saying she's living in peace,” they concluded, “because she literally is at peace now that she's done with the show once and for all.”