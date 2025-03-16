Amber Portwood Officially Quits 'Teen Mom' Despite Denying Firing Rumors: Source
In the wake of rumors Amber Portwood may be let go from Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, an insider close to the long-standing reality star confirmed she’s officially departed the franchise.
"Amber quit the show last week and officially told [producer] Larry [Musnik] she's done,” the source detailed. “MTV knows this.” They noted Portwood is “not sure” why the network is claiming they may let her go when “they’re well aware this isn’t the case.” “That's why she’s been saying she's living in peace,” they concluded, “because she literally is at peace now that she's done with the show once and for all."
As OK! reported, Portwood went on a TikTok rant, insisting she would get the show canceled if it wasn’t already. In the wake of her claims, two insiders spoke to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup about what was going on.
“We are currently on hiatus, and, of course, there’s never a guarantee that we’ll be picked up again,” one source stated. “But we’ve heard absolutely nothing about it being canceled, so I have no clue what she means. Also, Amber thinking that she would have any power to cancel the show is ridiculous. To my knowledge she has not been officially let go, though, but she’s basically asking to be fired so it’s doubtful she will continue on.”
Another insider shared Portwood was not present at the reunion that taped in January 2025. “Gary [Shirley] and Leah [Shirley] were there, but Amber was not invited,” they dished. “She didn’t ‘decline’ to go — she was not asked to go."
“It wasn’t that Gary didn’t want Amber there – although I wouldn’t blame him considering… the horrible things she accused him of,” the production source said, referring to Portwood's 2024 Christmas Eve TikTok Live in which she accused Gary of sexual assault, blackmail and more. “It was actually Leah who didn’t want Amber there. She wouldn’t have been able to be open if Amber had been there. Although it doesn’t always seem like it, [production] will always protect or give priority to the kids’ needs over the other cast members."
On this season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter that is currently airing, Leah has been very open about her issues with Amber. She’s also made it known she wants Kristina Shirley, her stepmom, to adopt her.
Gary told Leah he wants her to be “100 percent” sure it’s what she wants before moving forward, adding that it would “be a big heartbreak for Amber” even though that’s not her intention.
“It is,” Leah replied, “but she didn’t raise me.”
An insider spoke to Us Weekly in July 2024, revealing that Kristina adopting Leah "would never happen on Amber's watch."
“She wants to be in Leah’s life. She is not looking to hand off parental responsibility to somebody else," they shared. The source claimed Amber was devasted that her daughter wanted to be adopted, as her “two kids are the reason” she wakes up each morning and why she continues “filming the show.”
“She’s always thinking about her daughter and wants to spend time with her,” they added. “Amber often gets misunderstood because she puts up such a tough front and people think she is so strong, but she’s actually quite sensitive. This has not been an easy time for Amber on top of dealing with her mental health, which she has been very open about.”