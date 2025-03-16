Amber Portwood Officially Quits 'Teen Mom' Despite Denying Firing Rumors: Source

As OK! reported, Portwood went on a TikTok rant, insisting she would get the show canceled if it wasn’t already. In the wake of her claims, two insiders spoke to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup about what was going on.

“We are currently on hiatus, and, of course, there’s never a guarantee that we’ll be picked up again,” one source stated. “But we’ve heard absolutely nothing about it being canceled, so I have no clue what she means. Also, Amber thinking that she would have any power to cancel the show is ridiculous. To my knowledge she has not been officially let go, though, but she’s basically asking to be fired so it’s doubtful she will continue on.”

Another insider shared Portwood was not present at the reunion that taped in January 2025. “Gary [Shirley] and Leah [Shirley] were there, but Amber was not invited,” they dished. “She didn’t ‘decline’ to go — she was not asked to go."