'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans 'Would Consider' Having More Kids Despite Family Drama

Evans, who dated August Keen after splitting from Eason, made it clear she’s “not rushing” to get into any new relationship right now. “But if something happens naturally, it happens,” she added. “I think I've been on, like, two dates in the past year. That's about it. So, staying to myself, really."

Prior to getting into a relationship again, Evans said she’s been watching Love Is Blind and Love Island to get an idea of what she’d like in a future partner.

"I see how people know what they want and they know what they don't want," she shared. "And I feel like that's the first step into a new relationship. You've really got to know. In the past, if you were to ask me, 'What do you like in a partner?' I would have had no idea at all. Didn't think two seconds about it, just, 'Oh, I like their personality. They're cool.' But now I've got a list."