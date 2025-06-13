'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans 'Would Consider' Having More Kids Despite Family Drama
Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans may have had her tubes tied, but that isn’t necessarily deterring her from having more kids in the future.
“I mean, if I dated somebody and they didn't have kids and they really wanted kids, I would consider IVF," Evans shared in an interview with a media outlet. "But as of right now, I do not want anymore."
'A New Chapter'
Evans said she’s ready to start her new life without ex-husband David Eason, noting, “I filed for absolute divorce. So, fingers crossed, just waiting on paperwork to be signed, and then I'll have my last name back."
Evans celebrated her divorce with a big party at Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen’s Club in New York City on June 12.
“I'm moving on to a new chapter in my life,” she stated, “and moving on from negative energy and just trying to find myself again.”
A New Relationship
Evans, who dated August Keen after splitting from Eason, made it clear she’s “not rushing” to get into any new relationship right now. “But if something happens naturally, it happens,” she added. “I think I've been on, like, two dates in the past year. That's about it. So, staying to myself, really."
Prior to getting into a relationship again, Evans said she’s been watching Love Is Blind and Love Island to get an idea of what she’d like in a future partner.
"I see how people know what they want and they know what they don't want," she shared. "And I feel like that's the first step into a new relationship. You've really got to know. In the past, if you were to ask me, 'What do you like in a partner?' I would have had no idea at all. Didn't think two seconds about it, just, 'Oh, I like their personality. They're cool.' But now I've got a list."
Jenelle's Putting Her Kids First
While people have criticized Evans for not putting her kids first in the past, she stated they are at the top of her priority list in terms of what a new man must love.
"If they're not okay with my kids, that's the number one thing I get out of the way," she explained, adding she also isn’t looking to date anyone “long-distance.”
"I'm looking for stability,” she added. “I want him to have his career together and be ambitious — know what they want in life and family-oriented. He has to be a complete gentleman. My standards are so high now. I want him to open my door, I want him to greet me with flowers. It's going to take a lot to impress me now."
'It Felt Really Good'
While the long-standing reality startlet admitted she was “so nervous” when she first left Eason, as she wondered if she could do things on her own, “everything’s been pretty smooth.”
"It felt really good to finally sever that relationship," she admitted. "I did everything that I could. But ultimately, everybody was butting heads with David."
Evans filed for separation from Eason in February 2024 and filed for divorce in May 2025.