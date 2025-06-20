'Teen Mom' Tell-All Documentary Slammed for Wanting Stars to Participate for Free: 'It's Not Going to Be Very Good'

“A documentary on the franchise is in the early stages,” a source shared on May 30. “It will take a deeper look into the lives of the cast and the cultural impact of the show.”

The forthcoming project is said to examine how the women involved in the franchise became overnight celebrities while navigating being pregnant in high school. The report noted how the documentary is aiming to include commentary from cast members who could share what they went through on the show and what they learned from it.

“It’s sure to be explosive,” the insider shared at the time, “considering some of the stories and cast members [featured] on the show over the years.”