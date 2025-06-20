'Teen Mom' Tell-All Documentary Slammed for Wanting Stars to Participate for Free: 'It's Not Going to Be Very Good'
After it was revealed a Teen Mom documentary is in the works from the producers of Quiet on Set, an insider confirmed to OK! some shocking details about the project.
A media outlet first reported on the project, noting BuzzFeed Studios is teaming up with Maxine Productions — who helped make Girls Gone Wild: The Untold Story, The Fall of Diddy and the aforementioned Quiet on Set — for the new venture.
'It's Sure to Be Explosive'
“A documentary on the franchise is in the early stages,” a source shared on May 30. “It will take a deeper look into the lives of the cast and the cultural impact of the show.”
The forthcoming project is said to examine how the women involved in the franchise became overnight celebrities while navigating being pregnant in high school. The report noted how the documentary is aiming to include commentary from cast members who could share what they went through on the show and what they learned from it.
“It’s sure to be explosive,” the insider shared at the time, “considering some of the stories and cast members [featured] on the show over the years.”
'They Want Them to Do This for Free'
A source who spoke exclusively to OK! shared their frustration with how things are going thus far. “The way they’re going about making this documentary is not right,” an insider dished. “They are contacting the women and trying to get them to answer a bunch of questions, but, here’s the kicker — they want them to do this for free.”
'It Just Doesn't Make Sense'
“Why would anyone from the cast discuss things pertaining to their time on the show for free?” they shared. “It just doesn’t make sense. Here’s a documentary potentially exploring how the show may have exploited some of these women/storylines and you’re going to turn around and exploit the same women/storylines for a new project? Make it make sense.”
'I Wouldn't Put Much Stock in What's Going to Come Out'
“How will a documentary about the Teen Mom franchise be ‘explosive’ or ‘tell-all’ without including any of the women who were on the show?” the insider concluded. “Frankly, it’s not going to be very good and won’t tell very much. I wouldn’t put much stock in what’s going to come out if they keep going in the same direction for the project.”
The project has yet to be officially confirmed.