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Dylan Sprayberry is opening up about the decision to join the Church of Scientology three years after he became a member. The Teen Wolf alum said he turned to the religion after getting sober, explaining it helped him address the mental health struggles that led him to drugs in the first place.

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Dylan Sprayberry Says Sobriety Led Him to Scientology

Source: mega The 'Teen Wolf' star said he turned to Scientology while searching for a way to address lingering anxiety and depression.

"I'm a Scientologist. I've been a Scientologist for three years now," Sprayberry said in an Instagram video on Sunday, July 12. "It's been an epic experience for me. It's been so fantastic." The 28-year-old explained that he initially felt proud of himself after quitting drugs, but soon realized sobriety alone hadn't erased the mental health struggles he'd been battling since he was a teenager. "A little bit earlier on in my sobriety, I was having this feeling where I'm really proud of myself, and I do feel the difference of being off of drugs," he shared. "But I started to really think back on my life and the decisions that I had made, and I was like, 'Okay, well, the reason why I got on drugs in the first place was because when I was a teenager, I was experiencing tons of anxiety and depression.'" Sprayberry admitted he eventually began "self-medicating," a decision that led to years of substance abuse.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @dylansprayberry/Instagram Dylan Sprayberry admitted he struggled with drug addiction for about a decade.

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10-Year Battle With Drugs

Source: mega The actor said he was introduced to Scientology by people he met during his sobriety journey.

According to Sprayberry, his addiction lasted roughly a decade before he got sober in his early 20s. "Once I made that decision, I was a chronic drug user for about 10 years," he explained. "Around 23 is when I first got sober." While becoming sober was a major milestone, he said he quickly realized the underlying issues hadn't disappeared. "About two years in [to being sober], I was trying to handle that anxiety and that depression with these drugs. Now that I was sober, I could tell that it's still there. It's just suppressed. That was tough, but I had to confront it." It was during that period that he said he met members of the Church of Scientology, who introduced him to the religion.

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Scientology's 'Purification Rundown'

Source: mega Dylan Sprayberry described completing Scientology's 'purification rundown.'

Sprayberry recalled beginning Scientology with what members call the "purification rundown," which he described as a detox program. "I was lucky enough to meet some amazing Scientologists and the first thing that you do as a Scientologist — when you start doing your services — is something called the purification rundown," he said. "The purification rundown is what it sounds like. It's basically a detox program that gets drugs and toxins out of your body for good." The actor said he enjoyed the process because it fit his active lifestyle. "I did that, and it was awesome. It was so much fun, because I'm a very active person, so doing the detox program with the running and the sauna sweat felt so good."

'The Way to Happiness' Changed His Perspective

Source: mega The 28-year-old credited reading 'The Way to Happiness' with changing the way he views happiness and personal responsibility.