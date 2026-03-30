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Tom Cruise, John Travolta and Elisabeth Moss Give Controversial Scientology Leader David Miscavige Standing Ovation at Birthday Event

Split photo of Tom Cruise, Elizabeth Moss and John Travolta.
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise, John Travolta and Elisabeth Moss are three of Scientology's most famous members.

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March 30 2026, Published 11:08 a.m. ET

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The Church of Scientology recently scored its biggest stars' attendance at the controversial religion's annual L. Ron Hubbard Birthday Event.

Tom Cruise, John Travolta and Elisabeth Moss subtly showed face at a celebration for Scientology's holiest day, its founder, L. Ron Hubbard's birthday.

Hubbard was born on March 13, 1911. In honor of his 115th birthday, Scientology's current leader, David Miscavige, hosted a commemorative gathering at Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, Florida on Saturday, March 14, according to The Underground Bunker's Tony Ortega.

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Image of Tom Cruise became a member of the Church of Scientology in 1986 at age 24.
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise became a member of the Church of Scientology in 1986 at age 24.

In photos posted by Scientology, Cruise, Travolta and Moss could be spotted in the front row giving Miscavige a standing ovation as he spoke to the packed crowd.

One picture featured Travolta seemingly side-eying the camera, as he clapped his hands alongside Bodhi and Jenna Elfman, megadonors Alan Atkinson-Baker, his wife, Sheila, and Craig Jensen and rapper Doug E. Fresh.

An unidentified woman appeared to stand between Cruise and Travolta, with Scientology’s wealthiest donor Trish Duggan seemingly standing on the other side of the Mission: Impossible actor and finally Moss beside them.

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Image of John Travolta joined the Church of Scientology in 1975 at age 21.
Source: MEGA

John Travolta joined the Church of Scientology in 1975 at age 21.

Travolta has previously been in the crowd at the annual birthday celebration in Florida, with both he and Cruise being spotted at the event together in 2019.

In leaked audio obtained by Ortega, Miscavige could be heard detailing various Scientology projects the religion has up its sleeve — including a shrine to Hubbard established at a villa at Las Palmas in the Canary Islands.

Miscavige also highlighted a new campaign for Scientology, which he called the "Golden Age for the New Generation." The new focus includes a series of children's books based on the religion's values.

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Elisabeth Moss Is a Second-Generation Scientologist

Image of Elisabeth Moss has been a member of the Church of Scientology since before she was a teenager.
Source: MEGA

Elisabeth Moss has been a member of the Church of Scientology since before she was a teenager.

Travolta, Cruise and Moss are all longtime supporters of the Church of Scientology.

Cruise joined the religion in 1986 after being introduced his first wife, Mimi Rogers, when he was 24 years old.

Meanwhile, Travolta became a member of the religious organization in 1975 at age 21. He was persuaded to join the group by actress Joan Prather on the set of the film The Devil's Rain in Mexico before he started taking courses at the Celebrity Centre.

Image of Various stars are proud members of the Church of Scientology.
Source: MEGA

Various stars are proud members of the Church of Scientology.

Moss took a different route than Travolta and Cruise, as she has been a member of Scientology since she was a kid.

Joining before she was a teenager, Moss is a second-generation Scientologist and grew up within the religion.

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