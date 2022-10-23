Tell-All Interview With Natasha Graziano: Fake Followers, Haters, Charity, Webcamming And Much More

So how do you deal with these haters?

I will continue to show up everyday into my highest purpose despite any number of haters. When I hear the testimonials from people who have been touched by my work it fuels me to keep going. That is my true life’s calling. I don’t really care about likes and views whether people want to say that they’re real or not.

Instead I focused on the hundreds of lovely comment. I love interacting with the people who want to find more joy in their life and I don’t focus on people who are counting the number of likes that’s not my audience and I couldn’t care less about them.

Haters fuel me to do more. As long as I’m helping people, I will keep going.

If you want to succeed in anything in life, you can’t listen to the small toxic voices, you must listen to the masses. As Elena Cardone once told me when I was at her house filming my podcast “Only the people beneath you speak poorly about you. Nobody above you ever cares.” These were some of the most profound words I’ve ever heard and I thank her truly for inspiring me with them.

You mentioned a few years ago and you found yourself homeless. Can you tell us more?

Being homeless is something I was very ashamed of at the time in 2018. I had created a persona online, put myself on the highest pedestal where I had everything materialistically. And it was very hard to admit where I truly was in life.

The day my tenancy on the apartment had run out, my son and I genuinely had no money and nowhere to go. That is the definition of homeless.

I even continued posting on Instagram old pictures that made me look like I wasn’t actually without a home. I was grateful that eventually I opened up to close friends and was able to sleep on their couches. It was so traumatizing to know that I had gotten us into a such a bad place and in debt tens of thousands of pounds to loans I had taken out and credit cards maxed out just to survive.

It was definitely the hardest time of my life which now I speak very openly about and I am very proud that I got through it. It’s made me who I am today. If I didn’t end up at that low I wouldn’t have had my rebirth into the coach that I am today and help so many people.

So when did you get into webcamming?

I made some bad decisions when I was in my early twenties, as many of us have done. I got into web-camming after two sex tapes were released on me a decade ago when I was 21. I was doing to feed a drug addiction which turned into a vicious cycle of trying to pay the bills.

And all of this led to me having a lack of self-confidence and feeling so disappointed in myself and suicidal at my lowest.

I began pushing everyone away from me in my life including my family and wasn’t welcome in my family home. However, it was from these traumas and pains that I went through that have made me the empowered woman I am today and able to inspire millions of people because I stand in my truth. I am authentic about who I was and I do not hide my past at all. I’m an open book and there is nothing that I am ashamed of talking about.

The power of authenticity in today’s world speaks volumes and I hope to inspire others to speak their truths and struggles and shine brighter because of it.

What’s a secret that people don’t know on you?

I have been sexually abused, twice. It was a trauma that I stored deep in my subconscious mind and have overcome only in the last few years. I blamed myself until I realized I was just trying to survive and get by. And now I’ve worked through those traumas and I’ve forgiven them and forgiven myself.

Forgiveness is the most powerful tool that we possess. It’s a tool that has helped me navigate through life and learn to let go and move on. I’m so grateful for my story as it makes me who I am today.