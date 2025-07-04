Everything to Know About 'Tell Me Lies' Season 3: Cast Changes, Release Date and More
What Is 'Tell Me Lies' Season 3 All About?
More heartbreak and shocking twists are set to unfold on Tell Me Lies Season 3.
Based on Carola Lovering's 2018 novel of the same name, the hit Hulu series "follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years."
The official synopsis adds, "When Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them."
Following a wedding fallout and a character's death in the second season, Tell Me Lies Season 3 is expected to provide answers to the cliffhangers while also featuring scenes from the 2008 timeline.
In an interview with Variety, series creator Meaghan Oppenheimer revealed they have to include some 2008 "because there's stuff that [they] have to wrap up there. We'll get more and more of the future as time goes on."
She previously revealed she had already set what would conspire in Season 3, though she noted it was "hard to say [anything] without giving away the end of the season."
"I think there needs to be blood. Not literal blood. I think that a lot of people are rightfully very distraught at the end of this season, and I think some revenge needs to happen, or justice," she said.
Oppenheimer continued, "There's some justice that needs to be served. Just keeping it as exciting and surprising. And what I liked about this season was that it felt, to me at least, more emotionally vulnerable. And it kind of got at my gut in a different way this season, and it hit some sadder notes for me, which I liked. And so I think keeping the vulnerability that we found this season, along with all of the toxic excitement and anxiety."
When Was 'Tell Me Lies' Season 3 Officially Renewed?
HBO officially announced a renewal for Tell Me Lies Season 3 in December 2024.
"Meaghan has shepherded Tell Me Lies for two intensely addictive seasons that fueled an incredible wave of obsessive fan and social conversation," said Karey Burke, President of 20th Television. "We are thrilled to have her officially in the studio fold and at the helm of another dramatic season."
Reacting to the news, Oppenheimer said she has worked with "incredible partners" on the series.
The creator added, "From the beginning they've been kind, collaborative, and most importantly, allowed me to take risks as a storyteller. I am beyond grateful for 20th's belief in me and very excited to create more things together."
Has 'Tell Me Lies' Season 3 Production Started?
While Oppenheimer did not disclose the production schedule for Tell Me Lies Season 3, gossip website DeuxMoi later shared a photo from the set of the show in Toronto.
"SPOTTED!" the caption of the Instagram post in May read.
Which Cast Members Are Returning for Season 3?
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In addition to White and Van Patten, several cast members from the previous seasons are expected to return for Season 3, including Branden Cook (Evan), Alicia Crowder (Diana), Spencer House (Wrigley), Natalee Linez (Lydia), Sonia Mena (Pippa) and Catherine Missal (Bree).
Tom Ellis, who previously said he would only be doing one season, confirmed his comeback, as well.
"Yes, I'm going back. I'm actually going there on Saturday to start shooting," the Lucifer actor, who portrayed Oliver in the second season, told People while at the CBS Fest in Los Angeles.
According to Ellis, he has already read the first four episodes of the next season and declared fans "will not be disappointed" once it airs.
"It is as dark, toxic and funny as ever," he teased. "And just when you thought our characters couldn't do anything more ridiculous to themselves, they ended up doing it."
Who Is Exiting the 'Tell Me Lies' Cast in Season 3?
Benjamin Wadsworth's Drew was found dead following an accidental overdose on Tell Me Lies Season 2. Thus, it is highly unlikely the character will reappear in the upcoming season.
Oppenheimer confirmed Drew's death in an exclusive interview with Variety, saying she always knew "he was going to die" and that she initially thought it would be the ending of the first season.
"[Wadsworth] is so great and so lovely that when we started the writers' room for Season 2, I was like, 'Is there any way we can have him around?' It didn’t make sense any other way," she noted. "I really wanted Wrigley to be destroyed by the end of the season. I know that's so terrible to say! We've seen him in the future, and I wanted to understand why he'd gotten to that point, because he is clearly a mess in the future years."
Are There Any New Cast Members Joining Season 3?
Tell Me Lies Season 3 will also feature newcomers Iris Apatow and Costa D'Angelo as Amanda and Alex, respectively.
When Is the Premiere Date for 'Tell Me Lies' Season 3?
Hulu has not announced the exact release date for Tell Me Lies Season 3, but fans could expect to see the next installment in 2026.