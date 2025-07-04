Everything to Know About 'Tell Me Lies' Season 3: Cast Changes, Release Date and More

More heartbreak and shocking twists are set to unfold on Tell Me Lies Season 3.

Based on Carola Lovering's 2018 novel of the same name, the hit Hulu series "follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years."

The official synopsis adds, "When Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them."

Following a wedding fallout and a character's death in the second season, Tell Me Lies Season 3 is expected to provide answers to the cliffhangers while also featuring scenes from the 2008 timeline.

In an interview with Variety, series creator Meaghan Oppenheimer revealed they have to include some 2008 "because there's stuff that [they] have to wrap up there. We'll get more and more of the future as time goes on."

She previously revealed she had already set what would conspire in Season 3, though she noted it was "hard to say [anything] without giving away the end of the season."

"I think there needs to be blood. Not literal blood. I think that a lot of people are rightfully very distraught at the end of this season, and I think some revenge needs to happen, or justice," she said.

Oppenheimer continued, "There's some justice that needs to be served. Just keeping it as exciting and surprising. And what I liked about this season was that it felt, to me at least, more emotionally vulnerable. And it kind of got at my gut in a different way this season, and it hit some sadder notes for me, which I liked. And so I think keeping the vulnerability that we found this season, along with all of the toxic excitement and anxiety."