Get Ready for the Drama! 'Tell Me Lies' Season 3: Cast, Plot, Premiere Date and More

Based on Carola Lovering's 2018 novel, Tell Me Lies returns for a third season this January after a thrilling second season finale. "We're scared for the audience," Grace Van Patten, who plays Lucy Albright, shared with People about the upcoming chaos. "Everything's coming to a head, and everything's getting more and more tangled and intertwined."

Set against the backdrop of Baird College, the Hulu series follows the tumultuous relationship between Lucy and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White), navigating dual timelines of 2008 and 2015. Their toxic romance leaves lasting impacts on themselves and their friends. Reflecting on their destructive bond, White stated, "There's something satisfying about seeing two really destructive people just find comfort in each other. It's like, it's very Bonnie and Clyde…there's something satisfying about it."

After Season 2 wrapped up in October 2024, anticipation skyrocketed for Season 3, officially announced in December 2024 following its impressive performance on Hulu. The series was a clear hit, further solidified by showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer securing a new deal with 20th TV.

When Does 'Tell Me Lies' Premiere?

Source: Hulu/YouTube

Mark Your Calendars: The premiere date for Tell Me Lies Season 3 is set for January 13, 2026. Viewers can catch the first two episodes on Hulu and Disney+.

Who's in the Cast of 'Tell Me Lies'?

Source: Hulu/YouTube

As fans await the next chapter, both Van Patten and White have confirmed their return, with the latter expressing his fondness for the show's cast. "Some of my closest friends I met on this show," he said. "It's so fun to make it with them." Returning cast includes Spencer House, Catherine Missal, Sonia Mena and Branden Cook, with Tom Ellis also confirming his participation. New faces joining the mix are Iris Apatow, playing the role of Amanda, a bubbly freshman with a secret, and Costa D'Angelo, portraying Alex, a psychology grad student with a complicated history.

What Is 'Tell Me Lies' Season 3 All About?

Source: Hulu/YouTube

As fans look forward to the plot twists, Oppenheimer hinted at keeping some elements from 2008 while introducing more of 2015. "There will probably be more 2015 than 2008," she shared, suggesting a potential time jump. Ellis, married to Oppenheimer, added to the excitement after reading the first four scripts, claiming, "It is as dark, toxic, and funny as ever. Just when you thought our characters couldn't do anything more ridiculous to themselves, they ended up doing it." According to Season 3 synopsis, Lucy will face controversies she wants no part of, all while grappling with the aftermath of past actions. "When they promise things will be different this time, past indiscretions hinder their best intentions," the synopsis states.

Is There a Trailer for 'Tell Me Lies' Season 3?

Source: Hulu/YouTube