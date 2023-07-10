Temu Joke That Got A Mailman 11 Million Views

A mailman's plea to consumers, asking them to ease up on their Temu shopping sprees because he's "Temu tired" of delivering their distinctive orange packages, received mixed responses.

Sean Fogelson, a TikToker who shares his delivery adventures, joked in his video, "Hey, can you all please, like, chill out on the Temu website? Just a little bit for me. I'm Temu tired."

Since its upload, the video has amassed over 11 million views and received 1.7 million likes, making it Fogelson's most popular video to date. The likes on his Temu "rant" video alone accounts for a quarter of his total likes across all of his content.

The orange frenzy has been described by other logistics workers. "Suddenly, it feels like 25 percent of my route is filled with stuff from there," shared a postal carrier on Reddit in April. Another worker responded, "Our package volume has literally tripled since people in town discovered them."