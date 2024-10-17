Ten Visionaries, From Entrepreneur, Author, to Artist, with One Mission: To Empower Humans
Be it an entrepreneur, musician, or novelist, these ten leaders are here to disrupt the market in their respective fields with their utmost expertise. Whether it’s as technical as civil engineering, financial investments to health supplements, gripping narratives through literary work, or eye-opening lyrics and music groups, these individuals are pushing the boundaries of what is possible. Here are their individual approaches to uplifting humanity:
1. Aron Lofton
Aron Lofton is the Chief Operating Officer of Clean Contracting & Consulting, a construction and property development company based in San Antonio, Texas. He is formulating a course on water and fire mitigation, teaching learners how to establish a water and fire mitigation business, including all the legal and operational processes to get the business off the ground.
According to Lofton, water and fire mitigation can be a very lucrative business, as there is constant demand due to fire and floods, and the service is billable to property insurance companies. The course provides information about the various techniques used in water and fire mitigation, as well as support on establishing an LLC, licensing, drafting operating agreements, setting up a website, and designing a logo. Completing the course will also provide access to the specialized billing system used by insurance companies.
The idea for this course came from Lofton’s experience running a construction company. Previously, the company outsourced fire and water mitigation services to other companies because it did not have a license or even understand the insurance billing process. However, he saw how expensive the fees were, so he studied how his company could start doing it in-house. Over the past six years, the company has completed around $35 million in insurance claims, with around 20% coming from water and fire mitigation. Now, he wants to share this knowledge with anyone who wants to learn.
Lofton says that the process is designed to be as ‘dummy-proof’ as possible, providing a ready-made business idea for aspiring entrepreneurs who do not want to pay expensive franchising fees. Existing plumbers, HVAC contractors, and similar businesses can also take this course to expand the services they are able to offer. Interested learners can contact Clean Contracting & Consulting or Aron on LinkedIn.
2. Elena Espinal
Elena Espinal is a force to be reckoned with in the world of coaching, with 35 years of experience and a legacy that has left a profound impact on the Spanish-speaking community. Originally from Argentina but now considering herself Mexican, Elena is fluent in both Spanish and English. She holds the prestigious title of Master Coach from both the International Coaching Federation (ICF) and the Argentine Association of Coaching Professionals. Her recognition extends to being named one of the Thinkers50 Coaching and Mentoring 2021.
A true pioneer, Elena founded the first coaching school in Argentina in 1998, at a time when coaching was still a relatively unknown field. This groundbreaking institution, the Professional Coaching Institute (ICP), offers the first officially recognized coaching course in the world, acknowledged by the Argentine Secretary of Education. Her passion for ontological coaching, a transformative approach that delves into personal development through language and relationships, has helped shape the careers of countless professionals.
Despite her success in the Spanish-speaking world, Elena faces challenges as she expands her influence into the English-speaking market. Though recognized for her work with major corporations and her world-class speaking engagements, she finds it difficult to attract new clients outside of her traditional sphere. To address this, Elena has recently partnered with a French coach to offer an English-language course that brings together participants from around the globe.
Elena is also the Managing Director of Team Power, a training institute, and the author of Crafting the Future. She is currently writing her next book and is focused on growing her courses and attracting partners from diverse backgrounds to join her mission. For Elena, coaching is not just a career; it’s a lifelong commitment to expanding the world for herself and others.
3. Dr. Wallace Bridge
Innovation is integral in addressing the growing demand for effective solutions in health and wellness.Continual-G®, a dietary supplement that features Glyteine®, is a result of this commitment to contributing to advancements in the field.
People’s bodies are constantly exposed to stress, pollution, and toxins. The increase in oxidative stress has prompted a surge in chronic conditions and degenerative diseases, emphasizing the significance of caring for cellular health more than ever. Given this context, glutathione—dubbed the “master antioxidant”—is critical in detoxifying harmful substances, protecting cells from oxidative damage, and supporting immune function.
However, it’s worth noting that aging, environmental toxins, and unhealthy lifestyles deplete the levels of natural glutathione production. Restoring or boosting glutathione levels can improve the body’s ability to combat oxidative stress and maintain optimal cellular levels. Continual-G helps with this process with its key ingredient, Glyteine®.
Glyteine is a compound that raises glutathione levels within cells and bypasses the limitations of traditional supplements. This makes Continual-G a groundbreaking solution for individuals seeking to improve their antioxidant defenses, optimize cellular health, and support immune function.
Continual-G is available in capsule and powder form, catering to various preferences. Each formulation provides the same potent boost in glutathione levels. However, the powder version offers the added benefit of Sunfiber, a soluble prebiotic that aids in digestive health while ensuring maximum supplement absorption. Sunfiber promotes gut health, which further supports immune function.
The revolutionary product has received the Immune Health Challenge Award from NutraIngredientsUSA, a leading publication highlighting excellence in the global nutraceutical market. It has also earned the Next in Naturals QuickFire Challenge for Immune Support, presented by Johnson & Johnson Innovation. These accolades attest to the science-backed innovation behind Continual-G, validating its effectiveness in enhancing cellular glutathione levels for better health.
4. Emile Wirngo
Officially launched on the 1st of October 2024, GINOVAX has introduced its revolutionary, scientifically-backed line of MammoPadz. When slipped inside a woman’s bra, this flagship product seeks to reduce the chances of developing breast cancer by applying magnetic force to targeted areas of the chest. Both comfortable and effective, Mammopadz holds the potential to disrupt cancerous cells, promote apoptosis, and inhibit tumor growth, without harming the surrounding tissue.
Mammopadz apply gentle compression and are crafted using soft, skin-friendly materials that can be worn at all times of the day, during all activities - like going to the office or working out at the gym. Under clothing, the product is undetectable, with its ultra-thin form and seamless design. It is machine washable, easy to maintain, and offers an entirely non-invasive method of supporting breast health - empowering women to take their health into their own hands and remain ahead of any potential concerns.
As an affordable solution and preventative tool, Mammopadz are accessible to women of all ages and lifestyles, paving the way to a well-informed, health-conscious future. Underscored by CEO and Founder Emile Wirngo: “We prioritize quality, safety, and effectiveness in every product we offer and envision MammoPadz becoming a loved and trusted product for women across the globe.”
5. Luis Cuahutle
Family-owned restaurant Grillify-NYC is setting a new standard for tasty, affordable eats in the Lower East Side. Founded by brother-sister duo Luis and Estefani Cuahutle, the pair are serving up some of the best burgers, wine, and sake in the Big Apple.
Luis has been at the forefront of this culinary masterpiece, using his quiet rise to leading positions as the fuel for crafting a stand-out dining experience.
Since working his way from a porter to Head Chef at Pebble Bar, a leading venue situated on historic 6th Avenue, Luis’ passion for food has never waned. He has dedicated himself to the craft, honing his skills, creativity, and technique at other fine dining venues like Rue 57, a French-American bistro.
After achieving great success at this position, Luis’ desire to evolve grew. He explored fusion cuisine at Mifune, rubbing shoulders with Michelin-trained chefs Tomohiro Urata and Yuu Shimano.
Luis used these valuable experiences as a stepping stone to senior roles in high-end restaurants. Eventually, he became an Executive Sous Chef at Pebble Bar working intimately with Chef Carlos Barrera. The star-studded chef’s departure left Luis in a position to assume command, orchestrating unforgettable dining experiences.
With the help of his sister Estefani Cuahutle, Luis is redefining NYC’s flavorful charm. The pair’s venture, Grillify-NYC flips the script on typical burger joints, bringing a classier feel to these all-American dishes.
Visitors have countless appetizers, entrees, drinks, and desserts to choose from Monday through Sunday.
Follow Grillify-NYC on Instagram to stay up to date with Luis and Estefani’s culinary journey and the venue’s tasty eats.
6. Melody Hart
Among upcoming literary releases planned for the end of 2024 is Sherry’s Hidden Power by Melody Hart. The work merges young adult and sci-fi realms, marking the author’s first venture outside the children’s book landscape. After eight months of relentlessly expressing her creativity on paper, Melody’s first novel is set to launch on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and many other retail stores in 81 countries.
The story’s gripping narrative revolves around Sherry, a 12-year-old girl tangled up in an enthralling journey where magic, supernatural forces, and time travel intertwine. From subtle otherworldly occurrences to fully blossomed superpowers, Sherry’s story is one of self-discovery and embracing one’s uniqueness—in her case, her ability to time travel.
In Sherry’s Hidden Power, Melody masterfully fuses an entertaining premise with empowering messages and social commentaries, exploring the themes of trauma, adolescence, and maintaining harmony in the universe. In a powerful ending, Sherry’s mystical nature becomes integral to the story’s finale, promising to provide an alluring tale that leaves readers hungry for more.
Looking into the future, Melody plans to release the book’s sequel, where Sherry - now aged 16 - fully immerses herself in the metaphysical realm of magic, exploring all the intricacies of her superpower. Hopeful about the story’s future, Melody envisions Sherry’s Hidden Power adapted into a binge-worthy TV show or a riveting feature film.
Melody’s works emulate her philosophy of seeking inspiration in the mundane, with fictional events loosely based on the author’s real-life experiences. From taking a children’s book course over 40 years ago and telling beguiling stories to her kids to becoming a published young adult and sci-fi author, Melody’s newest release is more than a significant milestone; it’s a testament to her passion for impactful storytelling, inspiring others to never lose hope and follow their dreams.
Find Melody on TikTok to follow the journey of Sherry and other immersive characters.
7. Israel Portnoy
Singer-songwriter and producer Israel Portnoy has unveiled “IMADI,” the first single from the forthcoming album, Poetry in Prayer. This deeply poignant track is dedicated to hostages, their families, and every Judaist who may need a message of strength and hope during these difficult times. This single album not only showcases Israel’s mastery in blending lyrical storytelling with powerful melodies, but it also serves as a symbol of solidarity and resilience.
The upcoming album, Poetry in Prayer, promises to be an evocative mix of musical styles, reflecting Israel’s broad artistic range. Known for a sound that draws from blues, soul, and an array of other genres, this songwriter’s music often transcends traditional categories, creating a unique fusion that is both captivating and introspective. This versatility was highlighted in his debut solo concept album, Facing Flames Feat Guilda (2021), which delved into themes of loss and memory, drawing inspiration from this singer’s own experience of revisiting a war-torn home.
The Facing Flames project conveys the powerful narrative of displacement and survival, asking a central question: “If you had to leave your home with just one item, what would it be?” For Israel, the answer was clear - Guilda, a cherished connection to the past, embodying hope and resilience.
Now, with the release of IMADI, Israel Portnoy continues to push creative boundaries, blending personal experience with universal themes to create music; one that is deeply personal and truly resonant.
8. Sharky El Tiburon
Carlos Valentin, known musically as Sharky El Tiburon, is an artist born in La Ceiba, Honduras, and raised in the South Bronx in New York. His rich and energetic sound blends elements of various Latin urban music genres, primarily Reggaeton, Punta, Bachata, and Salsa. Sharky's musical journey began in 1995 with his first project, La Chapa. He soon began working with Malo-D, producer of the rap group Los Wayoutz, and he released tracks such as Detenerme and Ova, the latter being a dance track that hit clubs across the US and the Caribbean.
Born into a musical environment, Sharky has been passionate about music and entertaining others since a very young age. Having composed his first song in his early teens, he believes that music has a magical ability to convey and evoke various emotions in people.
Across his accomplished music career, Sharky has performed in front of thousands of people, from Honduras to New York, and his songs have gained significant airplay. He has appeared multiple times on the Spanish-language TV channel Telemundo and was invited to the renowned Losaida reggaeton festival in Manhattan. This was followed by many other festival appearances for Sharky, who has almost 100,000 followers on Instagram and constantly thrills audiences with his dynamic beats, catchy melodies, and clever wordplay.
Over the past decade, Sharky has collaborated with various Latin and Urban artists, including Willy Lapache, Padrino from La Zona Franka, Dangerous Sound Crew, and many more. A prolific and creative artist, listeners can always expect more from Sharky El Tiburon, the only shark that walks on land.
You can follow Sharky on Instagram and listen to his latest release, Tik Tak, on YouTube.
9. Dessa Goodlett
Author Dessa Goodlett is bringing new meaning to young adult fiction with gripping fantasies infused with important life lessons. Her debut work, Call of the Witchling, is the first of a four-book series following Avianna, a thirteen-year-old girl and social pariah dealing with the stress of a missing mother and grieving father. Call of the Witchling keeps readers engaged with a thrilling, suspenseful plotline delving into Avianna's struggles.
As she grows more suspicious about her father's role in her mother's disappearance and grapples with the betrayal of her two best friends, Avianna's world begins to crumble. The thread of her life starts to unravel, revealing a dark truth she would've never imagined.
Avianna's fictional battles with ancestors, ancient gods, and long-kept family secrets are inspired by author Dessa's personal experiences as a young child and a mother of four. Growing up in a rough part of Las Vegas with absent parents, Dessa has faced similar struggles to Avianna. However, her inspiration to make Call the Witchling centered on a young adolescent learning forgiveness after experiencing grief, betrayal, and ostracization, is rooted in her desire to be a role model for children.
“Books are a great way to provide youth with important life lessons and comfort during difficult times,” Dessa says. “I hope that Avianna’s story will encourage readers to seek help in challenging circumstances, and never lose hope that life can get better.”
Dessa plans to release the second installment of the Witchling series, Breath of a Demon by next year. Interested readers can purchase Call of the Witchling as a paperback or ebook on Amazon and Walmart.
10. Eugene Williams
Eugene Williams, also known by his stage name Eugenegenay, is a multi-talented musician, performer, and composer who developed a passion for music at a young age. Young Eugene accompanied his father, who led a gospel group, to rehearsals, eventually becoming fascinated with the guitar. By age five, he was already practicing, obsessively playing the guitar he asked for Christmas. Eugene pursued his love for the craft, entering Berklee College of Music, where he specialized in Arranging and Composing.
The artist’s eclectic sound is a product of various influences. He draws from the musical genies of artists like George Benson, Carlos Santana, and Jimi Hendrix. These guitar legends inspired his approach to playing, allowing him to master the instrument and create a rich and versatile musical catalog. His debut album, “Tell Them What’s Going On” (2012), is an excellent introduction to his artistry. Eugene’s 2019 single, “Shake It Shake It Baby (Dance),” shows his ability to create infectious, danceable tunes. Two years later, he responded to the global COVID-19 pandemic with the release of “It’s Time to Vax.”
The soulful artist stands out for his unique approach to music, combining intricate guitar work with heartfelt lyrics. This enabled him to collaborate with some of the biggest names in the industry. His songwriting skills landed him a spot in the soundtrack for the hit television series, The Chi.Now, the world-class artist aims to gain wider exposure after focusing on performing with his band and as a solo artist on cruise ships for over a decade.