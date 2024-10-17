Ten Visionaries, From Entrepreneur, Author, to Artist, with One Mission: To Empower Humans

1. Aron Lofton

Aron Lofton is the Chief Operating Officer of Clean Contracting & Consulting, a construction and property development company based in San Antonio, Texas. He is formulating a course on water and fire mitigation, teaching learners how to establish a water and fire mitigation business, including all the legal and operational processes to get the business off the ground.

According to Lofton, water and fire mitigation can be a very lucrative business, as there is constant demand due to fire and floods, and the service is billable to property insurance companies. The course provides information about the various techniques used in water and fire mitigation, as well as support on establishing an LLC, licensing, drafting operating agreements, setting up a website, and designing a logo. Completing the course will also provide access to the specialized billing system used by insurance companies.

The idea for this course came from Lofton’s experience running a construction company. Previously, the company outsourced fire and water mitigation services to other companies because it did not have a license or even understand the insurance billing process. However, he saw how expensive the fees were, so he studied how his company could start doing it in-house. Over the past six years, the company has completed around $35 million in insurance claims, with around 20% coming from water and fire mitigation. Now, he wants to share this knowledge with anyone who wants to learn.

Lofton says that the process is designed to be as ‘dummy-proof’ as possible, providing a ready-made business idea for aspiring entrepreneurs who do not want to pay expensive franchising fees. Existing plumbers, HVAC contractors, and similar businesses can also take this course to expand the services they are able to offer. Interested learners can contact Clean Contracting & Consulting or Aron on LinkedIn.