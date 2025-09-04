BREAKING NEWS Tennis Legend Björn Borg, 69, Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer — But Has Been Keeping It a Secret Source: MEGA Björn Borg has secretly been battling prostate cancer. Rebecca Friedman Sept. 4 2025, Published 4:03 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Tennis legend Björn Borg has revealed his secret cancer battle at the age of 69. In the famed athlete's upcoming autobiography Heartbeats, which is set to be released on Tuesday, September 23, Borg details his prostate cancer diagnosis. The memoir will discuss how Borg underwent surgery to have his prostate removed after his cancer had worsened, People reported on Thursday, September 4.

Article continues below advertisement

Björn Borg Exposes His Health Woes in New Memoir

Per the news outlet, Borg doesn't go into much further detail about his cancer battle. The book was written with the help of his wife, Patricia Östfeldt, whom Borg has been married to since 2002. According to a description of the memoir on Amazon, the page-turning transcript will highlight Borg's sensational, decadeslong career as "one of the most talented players to ever step onto a tennis court."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!