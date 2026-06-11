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Teresa Giudice's Daughter Milania, 20, Arrested for Domestic Violence After Alleged Assault

Photo of Milania and Teresa Giudice
Source: @milaniagiudice/Instagram

Teresa Giudice’s daughter Milania Giudice was arrested in New Jersey.

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June 11 2026, Published 1:13 p.m. ET

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Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice's daughter Milania Giudice was arrested after an alleged assault last month.

The college student, 20, was arrested on May 14 by New Jersey's Mountville Township Police for “simple assault” and “causing bodily injury" after an incident occurred around 6:12 p.m., a news outlet confirmed on Thursday, June 11.

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Milania Giudice Was Arrested for Domestic Violence

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Photo of Milania Giudice was arrested on May 14.
Source: @milaniagiudice/Instagram

Milania Giudice was arrested on May 14.

The case was classified under domestic violence, according to a court spokesperson.

Milania, the third daughter of the Bravo star, 54, and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, also 54, has not directly addressed the arrest, but has recently shared a series of subliminal posts on social media.

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Milania Giudice Has Yet to Address Domestic Violence Arrest

Photo of Milania Giudice has yet to break her silence on her domestic violence arrest.
Source: @milaniagiudice/Instagram

Milania Giudice has yet to break her silence on her domestic violence arrest.

"Idk idc and idgaf," read a video shared to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, June 10.

In another post, she reshared a quote that read, "Rule #1 in life: Do what makes you happy."

Milania is best known for her appearances on the Bravo franchise, where her mother was one of the original five main cast members and starred on the show for all 14 seasons.

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Rihanna Praised Teresa Giudice's Parenting Style

Photo of Teresa Giudice shares four daughters with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice.
Source: @milaniagiudice/Instagram

Teresa Giudice shares four daughters with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice.

In addition to Milania, Joe and Teresa share three other daughters: Gia, Gabriella and Audriana.

Teresa is known for being fiercely protective of her daughters, famously receiving praise from Rihanna about her parenting style in 2022.

"Teresa from New Jersey does not play about her kids," Rihanna said in an interview with Elle. "She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that's the type of mom I'm going to be."

The Bravo celebrity responded to the "Unfaithful" singer's sweet message, saying, "It shows that, you know, people see that I am a good mom because sometimes you don't know if you're doing a good job as a mom. But then when I look at my daughters, I'm like, 'Yes, I'm doing a good job.'"

'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Is Returning for Season 15

Photo of Teresa Giudice confirmed that she would be returning for Season 15 of 'Real Housewives of New Jersey.'
Source: @milaniagiudice/Instagram

Teresa Giudice confirmed she would be returning for Season 15 of 'Real Housewives of New Jersey.'

After a nearly two-year pause on the show, it was announced that Teresa, Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania were returning to Real Housewives of New Jersey for Season 15.

The trio will be joining a slate of new faces, which have yet to be announced.

Production for the reality TV series was set to begin filming in the spring.

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