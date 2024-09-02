or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Teresa Giudice
OK LogoPHOTOS

Everything to Know About 'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice's 4 Daughters

everything to know about rhonj star teresa giudices daughters
Source: MEGA; @_giagiudice/Instagram

Teresa Giudice and her ex-husband, Joe, share daughters Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana.

By:

Sept. 2 2024, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Gia Giudice Is Teresa and Joe's Eldest Daughter

gia giudice is teresa and joes eldest daughter
Source: MEGA

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, welcomed four daughters — Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana — during their 20-year marriage. The ex-couple wed in October 1999 before splitting in December 2019 after dealing with legal troubles for years.

Their eldest daughter, Gia, was born on January 8, 2001. She went to Rutgers University, where she studied criminal justice.

"I am so proud of my devoted and intelligent daughter, Gia, for graduating a stellar university, a huge milestone to accomplish in life. Seeing you graduate college is one of the most special moments in my life," Teresa captioned her post after Gia's graduation.

Gia also interned at a law firm under Kathleen Martinez.

While focusing on her studies, she has continuously appeared on RHONJ and maintained a close relationship with her boyfriend, Christian Carmichael.

Article continues below advertisement

Gabriella Giudice Was Born in 2004

gabriella giudice was born in
Source: @_giagiudice/Instagram

On October 4, 2004, Teresa gave birth to her second daughter, Gabriella. Despite her family staying in the spotlight, she has kept a relatively private life.

Gabriella started her freshman year at the University of Michigan in August 2023.

"At first, she wanted to be a CIA agent, and then she saw how much money they made, and now she's changed her mind," Teresa told the Daily Mail in May 2022. "I can't wait to see what college she goes to, because she is my smartest kid. I can't wait to start looking at colleges with her and see where she ends up."

Teresa and Joe Giudice Welcomed Their Third Daughter in 2006

teresa and joe giudice welcomed their rd daughter in
Source: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Now-18-year-old Milania, born in February 2006, has been open about her interests while following in Teresa's footsteps.

She released her song "I Can't Wait to Grow Up" in 2019 and modeled in New York Fashion Week in 2016. While she has been busy with her hobbies, she reportedly has acting dreams.

"Milania keeps telling me, 'Mah, I wanna be in movies. You did it with Gia, you won't do it with me,'" Teresa said. "The reason why I don't do it [is] 'cause I'm so busy and I don't know, I want to but it's like, you don't want to be on TV. Look what happened to me."

Milania will be attending the University of Tampa in the fall.

Article continues below advertisement

14-Year-Old Audriana Giudice Is the Youngest Among the Siblings

year old audriana giudice is the youngest among the siblings
Source: MEGA
MORE ON:
Teresa Giudice

Teresa and Joe's youngest child, Audriana, was born on September 14, 2009. Despite the family's status, Audriana was reportedly bullied at school after Joe was imprisoned and deported to Italy.

But amid the heartbreak, Audriana has also launched her own empire and started modeling and dancing.

Article continues below advertisement

All Teresa Giudice's Daughters Joined Her Bridal Party and Wedding

all teresa giudices daughters joined her bridal party
Source: MEGA

On August 6, 2022, Teresa tied the knot with Luis "Louie" Ruelas, with her daughters accompanying her at the wedding ceremony. The siblings, who were all bridesmaids, wore blush pink gowns at the wedding.

Article continues below advertisement

Rihanna Praised Teresa Giudice's Parenting Style

rihanna praised teresa giudices parenting style
Source: @_giagiudice/Instagram

In 2022, Rihanna gushed about Teresa and the reality TV star's parenting style ahead of the birth of her first baby with A$AP Rocky.

"Teresa from Jersey does not play about her kids," she told Elle. "She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that's the type of mom I'm going to be. Psycho about it."

Article continues below advertisement

Teresa Giudice Has 1 Wish for Her Daughters

teresa giudices has wish for her daughters
Source: @_giagiudice/Instagram

On the July 31 episode of "Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa," Teresa opened up about her feud with her brother, Joe Gorga, and her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga. She revealed it was difficult for her to stay on good terms with her sibling after their parents, Antonia and Giacinto, died.

With that, she asked her daughters one thing so they could remain close.

"I tell my daughters, I beg my daughters, I'm like, 'Please always get along. That's the only thing I only ask for, is I want [you] four to always love each other, and if somebody has something more than the other, you guys enjoy it,'" said the mom-of-four. "You should all be happy for each other, and lift each other up. That's how I look at things."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.