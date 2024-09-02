Everything to Know About 'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice's 4 Daughters

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, welcomed four daughters — Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana — during their 20-year marriage. The ex-couple wed in October 1999 before splitting in December 2019 after dealing with legal troubles for years.

Their eldest daughter, Gia, was born on January 8, 2001. She went to Rutgers University, where she studied criminal justice.

"I am so proud of my devoted and intelligent daughter, Gia, for graduating a stellar university, a huge milestone to accomplish in life. Seeing you graduate college is one of the most special moments in my life," Teresa captioned her post after Gia's graduation.

Gia also interned at a law firm under Kathleen Martinez.

While focusing on her studies, she has continuously appeared on RHONJ and maintained a close relationship with her boyfriend, Christian Carmichael.