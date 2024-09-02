Everything to Know About 'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice's 4 Daughters
Gia Giudice Is Teresa and Joe's Eldest Daughter
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, welcomed four daughters — Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana — during their 20-year marriage. The ex-couple wed in October 1999 before splitting in December 2019 after dealing with legal troubles for years.
Their eldest daughter, Gia, was born on January 8, 2001. She went to Rutgers University, where she studied criminal justice.
"I am so proud of my devoted and intelligent daughter, Gia, for graduating a stellar university, a huge milestone to accomplish in life. Seeing you graduate college is one of the most special moments in my life," Teresa captioned her post after Gia's graduation.
Gia also interned at a law firm under Kathleen Martinez.
While focusing on her studies, she has continuously appeared on RHONJ and maintained a close relationship with her boyfriend, Christian Carmichael.
Gabriella Giudice Was Born in 2004
On October 4, 2004, Teresa gave birth to her second daughter, Gabriella. Despite her family staying in the spotlight, she has kept a relatively private life.
Gabriella started her freshman year at the University of Michigan in August 2023.
"At first, she wanted to be a CIA agent, and then she saw how much money they made, and now she's changed her mind," Teresa told the Daily Mail in May 2022. "I can't wait to see what college she goes to, because she is my smartest kid. I can't wait to start looking at colleges with her and see where she ends up."
Teresa and Joe Giudice Welcomed Their Third Daughter in 2006
Now-18-year-old Milania, born in February 2006, has been open about her interests while following in Teresa's footsteps.
She released her song "I Can't Wait to Grow Up" in 2019 and modeled in New York Fashion Week in 2016. While she has been busy with her hobbies, she reportedly has acting dreams.
"Milania keeps telling me, 'Mah, I wanna be in movies. You did it with Gia, you won't do it with me,'" Teresa said. "The reason why I don't do it [is] 'cause I'm so busy and I don't know, I want to but it's like, you don't want to be on TV. Look what happened to me."
Milania will be attending the University of Tampa in the fall.
14-Year-Old Audriana Giudice Is the Youngest Among the Siblings
Teresa and Joe's youngest child, Audriana, was born on September 14, 2009. Despite the family's status, Audriana was reportedly bullied at school after Joe was imprisoned and deported to Italy.
But amid the heartbreak, Audriana has also launched her own empire and started modeling and dancing.
All Teresa Giudice's Daughters Joined Her Bridal Party and Wedding
On August 6, 2022, Teresa tied the knot with Luis "Louie" Ruelas, with her daughters accompanying her at the wedding ceremony. The siblings, who were all bridesmaids, wore blush pink gowns at the wedding.
Rihanna Praised Teresa Giudice's Parenting Style
In 2022, Rihanna gushed about Teresa and the reality TV star's parenting style ahead of the birth of her first baby with A$AP Rocky.
"Teresa from Jersey does not play about her kids," she told Elle. "She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that's the type of mom I'm going to be. Psycho about it."
Teresa Giudice Has 1 Wish for Her Daughters
On the July 31 episode of "Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa," Teresa opened up about her feud with her brother, Joe Gorga, and her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga. She revealed it was difficult for her to stay on good terms with her sibling after their parents, Antonia and Giacinto, died.
With that, she asked her daughters one thing so they could remain close.
"I tell my daughters, I beg my daughters, I'm like, 'Please always get along. That's the only thing I only ask for, is I want [you] four to always love each other, and if somebody has something more than the other, you guys enjoy it,'" said the mom-of-four. "You should all be happy for each other, and lift each other up. That's how I look at things."