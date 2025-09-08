Teresa Giudice and Kim DePaola's Feud Comes to a Screeching Halt After They 'Ironed' Things 'Out' Over Tense Legal Situation

Article continues below advertisement

After OK!’s explosive report on Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and Kim DePaola feuding again, things have taken an interesting turn. When DePaola posted a tribute to her late mother on social media, fans noticed Giudice left a nice comment on it.

Kim DePaola 'Ironed Things Out' With Teresa Giudice

“There was communication between the two of us,” DePaola exclusively told OK!. “For now, we’ve ironed things out.” Regardless of them chatting, DePaola insisted she “will be reporting the truth with facts,” as she always has on her podcast and Patreon.

Kim DePaola Issued a Warning

DePaola issued a warning, stating: “If minions connected to Teresa continue to come for me with ridiculous and slanderous accusations and acting like they really know what happened, things will only get worse.” “They are getting a half-a---- version of the truth, and, as always, I will make sure the actual truth comes out,” DePaola added. The Posche Boutique owner concluded by sharing one of the accounts “has already turned and told me who the source of their information was.”

Teresa Giudice Was Reportedly 'Talking a Lot of S---' About Teresa Giudice

As OK! reported, an insider said Giudice had been “talking a lot of s---" about DePaola. “This is all stemming from Kim getting the lawyer for Luis’ ex and Teresa being upset about it even though… she already knew about this,” they continued. “Teresa is acting like Kim stabbed them in the back, but she absolutely didn’t.” The source claimed DePaola was so invested in her rekindled friendship with Giudice, she gave “an affidavit to help” them, “but nothing is ever [good] enough.” “Teresa is so focused on hating people and using them for what she needs and then spitting them out that Kim is yet again just another notch on her bedpost of hate,” they claimed. “This is a continued pattern of behavior with her and, while Kim tried to give her the benefit of the doubt one more time, it just didn’t work out.”

Kim DePaola 'Couldn't Fathom' Why Teresa Giudice Would Want to Go Against Her

