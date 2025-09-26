or
Teresa Giudice Says She 'Kept to Herself' During Prison Stint: 'There Were a Few Girls That Would Give Me a Dirty Look'

Teresa Giudice revealed she 'kept to herself' during her prison stint.

Sept. 26 2025, Published 12:19 p.m. ET

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice recently revealed if she made any friends behind bars.

On the September 24 episode of “The Viall Files,” Giudice said she stays in touch with a few people she met while serving her time, even though some people in jail weren’t big fans of hers.

Teresa Giudice Got 'a Dirty Look' From Some Girls in Prison

Teresa Giudice said 'everyone was really nice' to her in prison.

“Everyone was really nice to me,” Giudice said.

“I mean, listen, there was a few girls that would give me a dirty look. And I was like, ‘Really, you don’t want to do that.’ You know? I’m like, ‘I’m really pissed off that I’m here and you don’t — like, don’t even come near me,’” she shared.

“I really just kept to myself… And I still talk to, as a matter of fact, I had lunch with two of the girls that I was in there with,” Giudice noted, adding there’s “three” women she keeps in touch with. “I was friendly with everyone. Everyone was so nice to me. And I hate to always talk about this, that just to say it, ‘cause it’s, I don’t want it to define me.”

Teresa Giudice Was Released From Jail Early

Teresa Giudice said she was 'friendly with everyone' in jail.

Giudice was sentenced to 15 months in jail after she pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, one count of bankruptcy fraud by concealment of assets, one count of bankruptcy fraud by false oaths, and one count of bankruptcy fraud by false declarations.

She was released early after only serving 11 months of her sentence.

Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice Was Never Arrested or Handcuffed

Teresa Giudice said she was 'never arrested.'

Giudice previously talked about her legal issues on her daughter Gia Giudice’s “Casual Chaos” podcast.

“When it all happened, I didn’t know. I thought it was all a joke. For me anyway,” Teresa shared. “With your father, obviously I knew. For the government to come knocking on your door, there was something going on.”

“I was never arrested, never handcuffed, never shackled,” she elaborated. “Thank you, God. At least that was one good thing.”

Joe Giudice Was Deported After Serving Time

Joe Giudice is trying to get Donald Trump to pardon him.

After Joe Giudice served time, he was deported since he's not a citizen of the United States of America.

Recently, he has been campaigning for a pardon from Donald Trump, as he would like to be allowed back in the country to spend time with his children. Thus far, Trump has not commented on any pardon for Joe.

