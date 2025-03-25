'Liar' Teresa Giudice 'Will Return to Prison Again' Amid New Tax Debt, Predicts Penny Drossos Karagiorgis: 'Always Thought She Was Above the Law'

“I absolutely am not surprised by the news that Teresa is in tax debt and, frankly, I expect she will return to prison again,” Karagiorgis shared. “She has always thought she was above the law and been a liar since I knew her and, clearly, nothing has changed through the years.”

When Giudice was in legal trouble last time, rather than take accountability, she threw her inner circle, including her RHONJ costars and family, under the bus.

“Who is she gonna blame this time for her legal issues?” Karagiorgis wondered. “Melissa Gorga? Caroline Manzo? Her brother? Her ex-husband? F--- it, she’ll probably blame me at this point. She’s the queen of unaccountability and I guarantee this time will be no different.”