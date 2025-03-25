'Liar' Teresa Giudice 'Will Return to Prison Again' Amid New Tax Debt, Predicts Penny Drossos Karagiorgis: 'Always Thought She Was Above the Law'
Former friend of Real Housewives of New Jersey Penny Drossos Karagiorgis spoke to OK! in the wake of news Teresa Giudice owes money to the government.
“I absolutely am not surprised by the news that Teresa is in tax debt and, frankly, I expect she will return to prison again,” Karagiorgis shared. “She has always thought she was above the law and been a liar since I knew her and, clearly, nothing has changed through the years.”
When Giudice was in legal trouble last time, rather than take accountability, she threw her inner circle, including her RHONJ costars and family, under the bus.
“Who is she gonna blame this time for her legal issues?” Karagiorgis wondered. “Melissa Gorga? Caroline Manzo? Her brother? Her ex-husband? F--- it, she’ll probably blame me at this point. She’s the queen of unaccountability and I guarantee this time will be no different.”
Karagioris noted Giudice should “be aware the government is watching her” as she’s a “previously convicted felon.” “But does she care?” she continued. “No. She continues flaunting her ‘wealth’ and lifestyle on social media like she has no cares in the world and nothing will ever catch up with her. And, with the show being on pause, what’s she gonna do for money? Better go back to Paterson, where she brags she’s from, and get a retail job.”
Karagiorgis — who is a mom-of-two — added Giudice “has children” who “depend on her,” which should have been enough to make her “learn from her mistake the first round and not repeat it again.”
- Teresa Giudice Backtracks After Accusing Caroline Manzo of Putting Her in Jail, Blames Melissa Gorga: 'I Think You Did'
- 'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice Hit With $300K Tax Lien After Husband Luis Ruelas' $2.5 Million Debt Was Exposed
- Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice Both Want Their Own Spinoff Show After Feuding on ‘RHONJ,’ Source Reveals
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“Anyways, I’m good, and I’m just gonna sit back with my popcorn and watch this play out," Karagiorgis concluded. “She burned me — but, as they say, karma’s a b----.”
As OK! reported, on March 23, Giudice was hit with a $300K tax lien and her husband, Luis Ruelas, was hit with a $2.5 million debt.
Karagirogis previously spoke to OK! in August 2024, dishing she would like to see the entire cast of RHONJ fired.
“The show has gotten stale and old and it shows in the ratings,” she shared, stating “all new faces” need to be brought into the mix. “People are sick of watching Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga fight. It’s been going on for 10 years at this point and people are over it. If they weren’t, the ratings would be through the roof — but they’re not.”
At the time, Karagiorgis said Ruelas is “bad news” and claimed Giudice was “living a champagne life on a beer budget.”
To date, neither Ruelas or Giudice have commented on their latest financial problems.