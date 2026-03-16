NEWS 'You Put Your Hands on a Female': Teyana Taylor Explodes on Security Guard Who 'Shoved' Her After 2026 Oscars — Watch Source: MEGA; @MattWallace888/X Teyana Taylor was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the 2026 Oscars, though the award ultimately went to Amy Madigan. Rebecca Friedman March 16 2026, Published 10:04 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Teyana Taylor lost her cool at the 2026 Oscars after alleged being "shoved" by a security guard backstage. In a video shared to X of the confrontation, Taylor — who received a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her role in One Battle After Another — exploded at a man after claiming he touched her without consent in a packed crowd of A-listers and their entourages. "You put your hands on a female," the 35-year-old declared while pointing her finger and scolding the person, identified as Pam Abdi, co-head of Warner Bros. "You're very rude."

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'He Literally Shoved Me'

Teyana Taylor just blew up and got in a massive fight at the Oscars after “a man touched her” 👀 pic.twitter.com/DTyhdnc4rf — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) March 16, 2026 Source: @MattWallace888/X Teyana Taylor scolded a security guard backstage at the 2026 Oscars.

A brunette woman who was standing beside Taylor and trying to calm her down also turned to the man, stating, "That was uncalled for." A shorter lady with gray hair appeared to start questioning why Taylor had grown so upset, as she turned and snapped, "Because he's putting his hands on a female." "He literally shoved me. He was d--- near shoving her," the All's Fair actress added of her and the unidentified woman.

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Source: MEGA Teyana Taylor claimed a man 'put his hands on' her shortly after the broadcast ended.

"You just seen us on the stage," Taylor noted, as she attempted to get back on stage at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., to pose for more photos with her co-stars following One Battle After Another's Best Picture win at the 98th Annual Academy Awards. According to TMZ, sources said the incident happened moments after the Oscars broadcast ended, as the security guard used his body to block Taylor from getting backstage and allegedly put his hands on her while trying to hold her back. As a video of the moment made its rounds on social media, fans and critics weighed in with their reactions to the heated ordeal.

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'Good for Her'

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Source: MEGA Teyana Taylor claimed the man 'shoved' her as she tried to get back on stage for photos.

"Teyana Taylor just blew up and got in a massive fight at the Oscars after 'a man touched her,'" the clip was captioned. The internet had mixed responses to the altercation, however, as many praised Taylor for sticking up for herself, while others thought she had grown unnecessarily angry at such a prestigious event. "Teyana Taylor didn’t hold back good for her. Nobody should get touched without consent, especially on a stage like the that," one admirer admitted, while a second supporter defended, "Screw this talk about being a diva. A girl gets shoved by a guy in a suit and people cry that she caused a scene. What a joke."

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Source: MEGA Teyana Taylor scolded the security guard for being 'very rude.'

A third viewer questioned, "Why they never turned the camera to the person who shoved her! Trying to make it seem like she's a problematic Black girl! WHO SHOVED HER!' Critics disagreed, however, with one snubbing, "These celebrities act like they're so important, umm you're really not." "She just needs attention," another troll insisted, while a fourth mocked, "Someone touched her and suddenly the Oscars turned into the UFC awards night."

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Teyana Taylor Criticized Over a 'Red-Carpet Night Turned Into Another Scene'

Source: MEGA Teyana Taylor received mixed reactions on social media after the explosive interaction.