New Couple Alert? Leonardo DiCaprio and Costar Teyana Taylor Spotted Looking Cozy and Flirty at Pre-Oscars Party
Are Leonardo DiCaprio and Teyana Taylor more than costars?
The Hollywood stars, who are currently in production for Paul Thomas Anderson's new indie film, were spotted mingling and getting cozy at a pre-Oscars party on Friday, March 8, in Los Angeles, Calif., according to a news outlet.
In one photo, obtained by TMZ, DiCaprio, 49, wrapped his arm around Taylor, who recently filed for divorce from Iman Shumpert in January 2023. In another picture, the singer, 33, touched his face amid the hustle and bustle of the party.
The news outlet reported that the two appeared to talk and laugh at the shindig.
As OK! previously reported, DiCaprio has been seeing Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, and it seems like they are getting serious.
“Vittoria is a beautiful girl, but Leonardo is of course surrounded by many beautiful girls most of the time,” an insider previously told the Daily Mail. “But he adores her and she him, they have been spending a lot of time together this summer, traveling around on romantic trips.”
"It has obviously led to much chatter within his circle that Leo is ready to hang up his lothario ways. There have been many women pictured with him, partying with him, but what he has with Vittoria is much more serious," they added.
For her part, Taylor is single after divorcing the basketball star, whom she shares daughters Junie and Rue with.
In September, the mom-of-two confirmed the sad news.
“In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while,” she wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “To be 1000% clear, ‘infidelity’ ain’t one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children.”
“Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married, we ain’t ever played with or about THAT,” the A Thousand and One actress added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The former flames met in 2011 when the athlete introduced himself to her at a party.
"He came up to me and tried to talk to me, but I was in a relationship," Taylor told VladTV in 2014. "[He] was always so turned up, so outspoken, and full of personality," the Harlem native added of Shumpert, who was with the New York Knicks at the time.