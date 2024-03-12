New Couple Alert? Leonardo DiCaprio and Costar Teyana Taylor Spotted Looking Cozy and Flirty at Pre-Oscars Party

As OK! previously reported, DiCaprio has been seeing Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, and it seems like they are getting serious.

“Vittoria is a beautiful girl, but Leonardo is of course surrounded by many beautiful girls most of the time,” an insider previously told the Daily Mail. “But he adores her and she him, they have been spending a lot of time together this summer, traveling around on romantic trips.”

"It has obviously led to much chatter within his circle that Leo is ready to hang up his lothario ways. There have been many women pictured with him, partying with him, but what he has with Vittoria is much more serious," they added.