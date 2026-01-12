or
Teyana Taylor Cheekily Shows Off Her Backside in Diamond-Encrusted Thong During Shocking Golden Globes Win: Photos

Source: MEGA

Teyana Taylor flaunted her backside while accepting her first Golden Globe on January 11, showing off a flirty bow-accented gown.

Jan. 11 2026, Published 8:37 p.m. ET

Teyana Taylor turned heads while accepting her first Golden Globe, showing off her backside in a flirty diamond-encrusted thong.

While accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in the film One Battle After Another during the Sunday, January 11, awards show, Taylor, 35, made sure the audience got a look at her blinged-out panty line.

"Oh my god," Taylor said as she approached the mic, before turning around to show off the back of her gown. "Wait till you see the party in the back."

Teyana Taylor Shows Off Diamond-Encrusted Thong

Teyana Taylor's head turning look featured a diamond-encrusted bow.
Source: CBS

Teyana Taylor's head turning look featured a diamond-encrusted bow.

The "Gonna Love Me" singer looked stunning in a custom Schiaparelli floor-length gown, which featured a bedazzled bow design over a black g-string thong.

The gown boasted a halter design that perfectly showcased the musician's curves and toned physique.

Teyana Taylor Almost Didn't Write a Speech

Teyana Taylor jokingly called out her children from the podium.
Source: MEGA

Teyana Taylor jokingly called out her children from the podium.

Taylor beat out heavy hitters in her category, which included Ariana Grande, Amy Madigan, Emily Blunt, Elle Fanning and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas.

“I almost didn’t even write a speech because I didn’t think I would [win],” she told the audience, before addressing her two children at home. “My babies — they’re upstairs watching. Y’all better be off them d--- phones and watching me right now!”

Teyana Taylor Praised the Film's Director

Teyana Taylor won her first Golden Globe on January 11, 2026.
Source: MEGA

Teyana Taylor won her first Golden Globe on January 11, 2026.

She continued, "To my brown sisters and little brown girls watching tonight, our softness is not a liability. Our depth is not too much. Our light does not need permission to shine. We belong in every room we walk into. Our voices matter and our dreams deserve space.”

Taylor praised the film's director, Paul Thomas Anderson, jokingly calling Paul "let him cook" Thomas Anderson.

“Thank you for your vision, your trust and your brilliance. My gratitude is endless," she said on stage. "I love you, we love you, and thank you so much for holding space for me and our entire cast.”

'One Battle After Another' Hit HBO in December

'One Battle After Another' hit streaming services on December 19, 2025.
Source: CBS

'One Battle After Another' hit streaming services on December 19, 2025.

One Battle After Another was released on HBO Max on December 19, 2025, and stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Chase Infiniti and Sean Penn.

The film follows "ex-revolutionary Bob Fergusson (DiCaprio) hiding with his daughter Willa, 16 years after their radical group, the French 75, disbanded, until their past catches up through menacing Colonel Lockjaw (Penn) seeking Willa (Infiniti) due to his past with her mother, Perfidia (Taylor), forcing Bob and old comrades to reunite for a non-stop, politically charged action thriller about legacy, family, and unending conflict," according to an official synopsis.

