The Architect of the Face: How Kateryna Safronova Is Redefining Brows in California

Article continues below advertisement

A Ukrainian brow expert brings a "psychoaesthetic" philosophy to a Newport Beach studio — one that treats eyebrows not as a single feature to perfect, but as a conversation with the whole face. If you have ever left a brow appointment with a shape that looked flawless in the chair and wrong in your mirror an hour later, Kateryna Safronova has a theory. The problem is rarely the technique — it is that the brows were treated as a stand-alone project, a shape to copy or a trend to match, instead of one element in the larger architecture of a face. A Ukrainian specialist in brow architecture and aesthetic correction, an educator, and the author of what she calls a psychoaesthetic methodology, Safronova built her reputation on a simple premise: beautiful brows are not the ones that look best in a close-up photo, but the ones that look like they belong to the person wearing them. After relocating to the United States in 2023, she has been developing her approach on the American market, her practice based at GG Beauty, a studio in Newport Beach, California.

Article continues below advertisement

A California Base for a European Method The Southern California client tends to arrive informed and skeptical — familiar with lamination, tinting and mapping, wanting the reasoning behind a recommendation rather than simply being handed one. At GG Beauty she applies her method with clients and trains other masters, moving the system out of personal intuition into something repeatable and teachable. Her clients are not buying a single look but a process: a consultation that begins with the whole face and a result meant to feel less like a transformation than a recognition. From the Chair to the Classroom Safronova has worked in the brow field since 2017, moving from practicing master to educator — studying the recurring mistakes in form and symmetry, and the gap between what clients ask for and what suits them. By 2026 the scale tells its own story: more than 9,500 clients, over 450 masters trained, and 45 master classes led — a methodology pressure-tested against thousands of real faces rather than designed at a desk. What "Psychoaesthetic" Actually Means For Safronova, brow architecture is not reducible to shaping, tinting and laminating — those are tools. The method decides how they should be used on this particular person, on this particular day. It asks the artist to hold several things at once: the harmony and proportions of the face, the way brows move with expression, the client's own self-perception, and a professional ethics that means saying when a requested shape will not serve the face. Many people arrive holding a photo of a celebrity or a younger self and ask to be given those brows. The method reframes the request: not "can I copy this shape onto your face?" but "what does your face want to say, and how do we let the brows say it?" A shape beautiful on one woman can flatten the expression or age the eyes on another. How a client feels about their own face is part of the raw material she works with.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!