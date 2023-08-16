Home > News NEWS The Art of Wealth Diversification: Dr. Blue's Brushstrokes of Prosperity

In an era of uncertainty, where economies are as unpredictable as the weather, wealth diversification and management have evolved from a simple strategy to an essential survival skill. Because of the strength of the world’s equity markets, the wealth management sector has seen unprecedented growth in the past few decades, particularly in the current leading country, the United States. Moreover, the global wealth management market's value was estimated at $1826.17 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach a staggering $2465.75 billion by 2027. The sheer magnitude of the numbers indicated a pressing need for effective wealth management strategies. Amid the numbers' dizzying race upward, a unique approach to wealth creation has been making waves in the financial world. With his extensive knowledge and experience, Dr. A. L. Blue, an author, a wealth building specialist, Wealth evangelist and the senior managing director of BlueWealthSolutions consolidated, LLC. has become a pioneer in the field by cultivating unconventional wealth building strategies that offer his company clients diverse avenues to financial stability and success.

Article continues below advertisement

Unlike traditional financial advisors who might focus on stocks, bonds, and mutual funds, a distinctive element of Dr. Blue's strategy lies in understanding and harnessing the value of tangible assets. Instead of pigeonholing investments into narrow categories, Dr. Blue encourages people to consider the intrinsic value of tangible assets, especially in today’s digital economy. "Tangible assets provide a sturdy foundation for any wealth portfolio. They are resistant to the whims of digital markets, and they have the potential to protect individuals in uncertain times by safeguarding one's wealth against inflation and other economic shifts," Dr. Blue says. An asset class that Dr. Blue is particularly passionate about is precious metals and real estate/land.For centuries, precious metals like gold and silver were the bedrock of wealth preservation as they tend to be resilient in economic volatility along with homeownership through real estate However, as Dr. Blue points out, precious metals and other tangible assets are seldom discussed in traditional finance, leaving many people in the dark regarding the tremendous value of gold and silver.

Article continues below advertisement

“Traditional finance doesn’t talk about gold and silver because they don’t give you any return but offer you appreciation. That means that when the market goes up in value, so do your holdings in gold and silver. Conversely, precious metals tend to hold on to their value when the market goes down,” Dr. Blue explains. Beyond the glittering allure of precious metals, Dr. Blue places significant emphasis on the art world as a canvas rich with investment potential. Traditionally considered the domain of the elite, Dr. Blue asserts that art is an underrated yet powerful player in wealth diversification. "Art holds a dual value. It carries aesthetic appeal, of course, but it also possesses a financial value that can appreciate over time.”

The art market's strength against economic downturns makes it a compelling component of a diversified portfolio. Like precious metals, paintings can increase in value when the market experiences a downturn, making them an attractive option for investors. Dr. Blue highlights, however, that potential return from art is based mainly on supply, demand, and specific market trends, so consulting a trusted advisor with an ear to the ground in the marketplace is crucial. When it comes to Dr. Blue's business philosophy, what sets his company apart from other wealth management firms is his unique spiritual perspective which is carefully interwoven into the fabric of BlueWealthSolutions. As a man of faith, he views wealth as more than just a means to material success. He thinks of it as an invaluable tool for impacting and empowering people.

Article continues below advertisement

At the core of Dr. Blue's philosophy is his notion of being " the wealthy righteous". This concept, which harmoniously blends the pursuit of material prosperity with an ethical and spiritual framework, upholds the belief that the truly wealthy use their affluence and influence to better humanity. This belief was influenced by conversations andDr. Blue personal interactions with very successful businessmen who are billionaires in their own right. Gentlemen such as Peter J. Daniels, entrepreneur, philanthropist & Buillion banker as well the late Chick-fil-A founder, who revealed this principle in his book“ Wealth: Is it worth it?”. "I was deeply moved by the conversations we had back then. When both on differing occasions said that after you have enough to take care of your basic needs, family, and everything else, all the wealth above that should go to helping humankind. I truly share this belief, so I teach it anywhere I go," Dr. Blue shares.

Dr. Blue has written extensively about his approach to wealth in his book "The Hidden Secrets of the Current Wealth Transfer." Throughout the book, he educates his readers about exchanging currency for tangible assets like gold and silver and God's purpose for the prosperity of the believer. He also penned "Hidden Secrets of Building a Better Business," which emphasizes the importance of establishing sustainable businesses as a cornerstone of wealth creation. And through the new division Blue wealth real estate ventures company which have now launched a new home owner initiative with a custom home builder in which people can acquire new custom built homes through owner financing with fixed payment contacts that 100% principle no interest. Regardless of credit standing. It’s Home ownership made easy. In a world where the gap between the rich and the poor continues to grow, Dr. Blue's perspective on wealth creation is more relevant than ever. I would like for everyone to rethink their relationship with money. The wealthy should consider how much they need for a good life. If they used their resources for more than personal gain, they could help transform this world for the better.”