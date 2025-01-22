NEWS The Battered Hearts Academy: Redefine Your Power & Step into Your Purpose with How to Love a Battered Woman's New Courses Source: Nia Renee

In 2018, Nia Renee founded How to Love a Battered Woman LLC (HTLABW) with a clear mission: to tap into her journey of trauma, self-discovery, and liberation to help other abuse survivors step out of the shadows. After years of providing transformative speaking engagements, in-person and online workshops, and impactful one-on-one and group coaching services, she launched the Battered Hearts Academy, a curated set of three mini-courses designed to spark healing, rebuild self-worth, and help participants create safe and fulfilling relationships – with themselves and others.

Recognized for her authenticity and empathy, Nia Renee has already reached 500,000 lives and is driven by a goal to impact 1 million lives by 2030, hoping to guide Battered Hearts toward emotional freedom. The Battered Hearts Academy is yet another step in her pursuit, aimed at reaching a wider audience through a more accessible and affordable format. It is for those ready to rewrite their narratives, those who are still getting there, and everyone in between; regardless, one thing is certain: the Battered Hearts Academy is the first step to breaking free from the chains of darkness and living with confidence and joy.

The initial launch in January 2025 introduced three mini-courses, available at $27 per pillar and at a discounted bundle price for all three pillars. While these courses are mini individual courses that will help people understand the most essential elements of their approach to love - self-love - Nia Renee is set to build her comprehensive online coaching program which encompasses the full Battered Hearts Rising Blueprint by Q3 2025.

Source: Nia Renee, MBA, Founder of HTLABW. photographer: Kay | Forney Photography

In the mini-courses, clients will be able to choose which stage of the healing journey they are on, which includes three pillars. Ethereal Awakening (pillar one), is all about mental awakening and the clarity needed to recognize one’s situation. On the other hand, while Phoenix Rising (pillar two) represents the transformation that occurs after leaving the pain behind, Heart Vision (pillar three) sparks soulful intentionality, helping people build meaningful relationships and create a life aligned with their values and dreams. These three pillars make up the foundation of her framework called The Battered Hearts Rise Blueprint. Nia Renee’s intention behind the mini-courses is to ensure an ethos of inclusivity by diversifying the ways in which the Battered Hearts Army can access her resources, empowering every abuse survivor in a way that resonates the most with the individuals’ needs. “As much as I love coaching and will never stop offering it, I know it might not be for everyone. These courses provide another option that is tailored to the unique needs of narcissistic abuse survivors, helping them get raw and personal without having to face another person,” explains Nia Renee.

Created to help battered hearts see the light again, HTLABW, as well as every other endeavor Nia Renee engages in, is inspired by the founder's story (literally) of redefining her power and stepping into her purpose. Nia means purpose in Swahili. HTLABW originated when, while in a narcissistic relationship, Nia Renee tried teaching her ex how to love her and treat her better by writing a roadmap. As someone who has endured immense pain since childhood, having grown up in an abusive and toxic environment, Nia Renee knew that she needed him to love her gently. “Back then, I didn’t realize my relationship was abusive. I used to think he was just unaware of certain behaviors, and it was my job to teach him,” she shares. “But the more I journaled, the more I realized that these red flags I’ve been sensing weren’t lying.” Through her own journey, Nia Renee learned that the most important part of healing is learning how to trust yourself again. With a belief that the relationship with yourself is the most valuable one in your lifetime, HTLABW focuses on helping clients heal and repair the relationship with themselves, rediscovering their identity, and determining the values and standards they expect of those who come into their lives. “As someone who’s been abused – by strangers, family, and those I thought I could trust – I know how easy it is to lose a sense of your identity,” she reflects. “Once you trust yourself again and know what you want, you will start listening to your body when it’s sensing something’s wrong. And when that happens, you will feel empowered to eliminate those who made you feel unsafe from your life.”

The time Nia Renee committed to understanding herself led to a profound transformation from an insecure person unknowingly attracting the same abusive patterns she was used to in childhood into a confident, happily married woman who set clear goals and boundaries in a relationship she had always dreamt of. This journey also resulted in other projects. This includes The How to Love Me Journal, based on the road map she’d written to her ex – since developed an inspiring space that makes verbal communication easier. Letters to You, a collection of journal entries and letters written to her abusers over the years, including a copy of the road map she wrote to her ex. And The Road to Intentional Dating: The Intentional Dating Workbook, taking control of your love life by setting boundaries, gaining greater self-awareness to making intentional choices. As a six-time brain surgery survivor and a chronic illness baddie, after health complications forced her to pause her podcast, she announced its comeback under a new name – Battered Hearts Radio. Launching soon, the first season, The High School Files, will talk about Nia Renee’s traumatizing teenage years, her sexual abuse, and learning how to navigate these challenges without being able to speak about them openly and really understanding what she was navigating.

Source: Nia Renee